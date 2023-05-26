[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Independent Retail category.

The Independent Retail award is sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy.

This award is open to all independent retail businesses operating in Tayside and Fife.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Evidence of retail strategy in store and/or online

Focus on customer service excellence and USP

How they plan to build for the future

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Independent Retail category.

Sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy

Thank you to Kerr’s Dairy for sponsoring the Independent Retail category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

One of Kerr’s Dairy’s unique selling points is its commitment to continually show strong understanding of environmental needs, with thousands of glass bottles of milk sold each day as an alternative to plastics.

The company prides itself on continued growth, with an aim of providing its products to as many customers as possible.

A spokesperson for Kerr’s Dairy said: “As a previous winner, we are delighted to sponsor the Independent Retail Award at such a great event.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.