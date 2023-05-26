[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Apprentice category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Apprentice

The Apprentice award is sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities.

This award recognises an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2022/2023 and exceeded their employer’s expectations.

Entries can be submitted by the provider or the apprentice.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Commitment to personal development and progression

Proof of significant contribution to the workplace

Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Apprentice category.

Sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities

Thank you to Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities for sponsoring the Apprentice category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Across Tayside there is a pressing need to make sure young people have the right world of work skills and experience to enter fulfilling careers and grow the local economy.

Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities facilitates meaningful partnerships between business and education to provide work-based learning opportunities for young people and better prepare them for their future career.

It brings together local schools, colleges and businesses to offer skills development and learning opportunities, to ensure that more young people enter a positive destination when they leave education and start their career journey.

A spokesperson for Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities said: “Developing the Young Workforce is delighted to sponsor the Apprentice award. Inspiring young people is so important.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.