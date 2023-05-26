[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

The Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality award is sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

This award is open to all businesses which provide the best leisure, food and drink, visitor experiences and/or accommodation within Tayside and Fife, showcasing the region to the world.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Evidence of service excellence

Evidence of brand building and future strategy

Commitment to attracting talent and upskilling workforce

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

Sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Thank you to Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

It is the leading business membership organisation in Dundee and Angus, and is part of the worldwide long-established Chamber of Commerce brand. It has over 700 members who between them employ over 67,000 people.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce works hard to help provide members with the business connections and opportunities they need to flourish. It represents members’ views and uses its collective voice to influence opinion makers.

The organisation is passionate about Dundee and Angus, and promotes it as a world class destination, helping the local business community to thrive.

A spokesperson for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce said: “We’re delighted to be championing local business and supporting the Courier Business Awards for 2023.

“Coming out of a pandemic and dealing with a cost-of-living crisis means the leisure, tourism and hospitality sector has to work really hard to give customers good experiences and showcase the amazing places to visit across Courier Country.

“It’s a vital sector for our local economy and collectively employs lots of people in the region, so it’s great that we can help shine a spotlight on its superstars.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

