We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Transition to Net Zero category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Transition to Net Zero

The Transition to Net Zero award is sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

This award is open to any business offering products or services to help the transition to net zero.

It is also open to companies, in any sector, who have undergone changes to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

A clear net zero strategy

Investment in upskilling and people to achieve net zero goals

Environmental benefits to date

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Thank you to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for sponsoring the Transition to Net Zero category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), an ambitious joint venture between Dundee City Council, Michelin, and Scottish Enterprise, is a world class facility focused on sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

With a 32-hectare site and excellent physical connectivity, MSIP has dynamic space that can adapt to all sizes of business.

As well as large, flexible space, tenants will have access to an innovation campus, a skills academy, business support and competitive, green energy delivered from sustainable sources.

Underpinning all activities at MSIP is a collaborative approach to achieve the goal of net zero.

A spokesperson for Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Transition to Net Zero award this year and anticipate a competitive group competing in this category.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

