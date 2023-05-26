[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Family category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Family

The Family award is sponsored by Thorntons.

This award celebrates outstanding family owned and operated businesses who call Courier Country home.

It’s open to any business with at least one family member leading the company and others actively involved in the business.

A family business from Angus and Dundee, Fife and Perthshire will each receive a regional award.

The winners will demonstrate:

Evidence of family led operations

Service excellence

Proof of market traction and commitment to growth

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Sponsored by Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring the Family category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Thorntons delivers top quality advice and service to suit its clients and help businesses of every size, from family businesses, start-ups and SMEs through to large private and public sector organisations.

With its lawyers covering every aspect of business set-up, development, compliance, protection and planning, Thorntons is here for your business for the long term.

A spokesperson for Thorntons said: “Family businesses are among the greatest success stories in our region and, as sponsor, Thorntons is proud to support the recognition of their latest achievements.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

