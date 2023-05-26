[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Technology category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Technology

The Technology award is sponsored by Blackadders.

This award is open to any company which puts technology at its heart, whether to drive its own business or to build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for customers.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Innovation through technology

Evidence of successful implementation

Proof of market traction and growth

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Sponsored by Blackadders

Thank you to Blackadders for sponsoring the Technology category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Blackadders is a leading, national law firm offering expert advice to individuals and businesses across Scotland and beyond. Its business lawyers specialise in corporate and commercial law, intellectual property, employment, commercial property and dispute resolution.

Blackadders acts for private companies, entrepreneurs and investors across a range of sectors, including digital/tech, food and drink, healthcare and the creative industries.

A spokesperson for Blackadders said: “At Blackadders, we work closely with a number of Scotland’s leading tech companies and entrepreneurs.

“In a year that has really showcased the sector’s innovation and ingenuity, we’re delighted to sponsor the Technology award.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

