We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Resilience and Recovery category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Resilience and Recovery

The Resilience and Recovery award is sponsored by Marsh Commercial.

This award is open to all businesses who have shown a clear strategy to survive and thrive through turbulent economic times.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Evidence of change of strategy in response to economic, social and workplace challenges

Evidence of positive outcomes and resilience

Plans for future growth and recovery

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Resilience and Recovery category.

Sponsored by Marsh Commercial

Thank you to Marsh Commercial for sponsoring the Resilience and Recovery category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

As one of the UK’s leading commercial insurance brokers, Marsh Commercial helps UK sole traders, independents and growing corporates identify and address their risks.

From insurance to risk management and employee health and benefits, it combines its expertise with empathy and simplicity to help businesses thrive.

A spokesperson for Marsh Commercial said: “We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s awards for the second time. Wishing all the entrants the very best of luck!”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

