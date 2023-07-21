We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023 – including a brand new category, Rising Star.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Rising Star

A new award for 2023, the Rising Star recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one-to-watch.

Working on their own venture or within an established firm, our Rising Star will be an entrepreneur at heart whose driving passion is to make waves in the world of business.

While still in the relatively early stages of their career, our Rising Star will be the one calling the shots in their own business or, as an in-house member of staff, be actively influencing strategic thinking and taking a lead on project delivery.

Either way, it will be obvious that great things beckon for our Rising Star.

The winner of this award will demonstrate the following criteria:

A maximum of 10 years business experience

Proof of game-changing impact, sector disruption and / or strategic influence

Ongoing commitment to professional development

For the first time the winner of this category will be decided by readers and subscribers of The Courier in print and online.

The prize will include Club Membership to DC Thomson News Brand’s Corporate Membership Programme for our Rising Star.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Rising Star award.

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.