We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Small Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Small Business

The Small Business award is sponsored by Gilson Gray.

This award celebrates the small and micro businesses that form the bedrock of the economy in Courier Country. It’s open to any business with between one and 15 employees.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Your business USP and commitment to customer satisfaction

Proof of strategy for growth

Commitment to developing workplace talent

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Small Business category.

Sponsored by Gilson Gray

Thank you to Gilson Gray for sponsoring the Small Business category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Gilson Gray is a full service law firm with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, North Berwick and Lincoln. Gilson Gray offers specialist legal, property and financial services.

It has risen to be one of Scotland’s most prominent law firms – and it’s done this by being different.

Gilson Gray’s partner led teams include accredited specialists and award winning individuals, focused on you and your goal.

The firm harnesses a team of highly skilled and qualified professionals representing every aspect of law, to come together to achieve what you need to get done. Many of its lawyers are dual qualified in both Scottish and English law.

A spokesperson for Gilson Gray said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring a category at the Courier Business Awards which showcases the business community and is one of the most prestigious events in Courier Country.

“It’s especially good to be involved given that it’s the 10th anniversary of the awards and our involvement also marks our own continued expansion and growth in the city.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

