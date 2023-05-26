Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘My memories of Dundee are getting p*****’ says Big Weekend headliner Lewis Capaldi ahead of sold-out show

The Bathgate-born star will play the main stage at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee this Sunday.

Forget Me singer Lewis Capaldi wrote his second album over lockdown in Glasgow. Image: Alexandra Gavillet.
By David Pollock

Lewis Capaldi’s overarching memory of Dundee has been, until recently,  coming to see The View aged 15 and “getting p*****” with his pals.

The Bathgate-born superstar told The Courier that his “fond memories” of Dundee included a booze-fuelled trip to see Kyle Falconer’s band at the old Doghouse.

“I played there once, and I remember coming up from West Lothian to see The View on a bus, I must have been 15, 16 at the time,” he said.

“Me, Mark Sharp and the Bicycle Thieves, maybe some of the Snuts boys, we all piled on, bottle in hand, and charged up here – I have fond memories of that, we did it a few times, it was f****** class.

“Basically, my memories of Dundee are getting p*****, that’s it.”

Lewis Capaldi will headline Big Weekend in Dundee this Sunday.  Image: Alexandra Gavillet.

Now a decade later, the Brit award-winning singer-songwriter is coming back to the City of Discovery – this time on a tour bus instead of a coach, as he gears up to headline the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park this Sunday.

“I’m just glad to be a part of the Big Weekend, let alone headlining,” Capaldi said.

“I mean, the Jonas Brothers might take a look at the line-up and say, why the f*** is Lewis Capaldi ahead of us?

“This is the only country in the world where that would happen, so I feel an enormous sense of hometown pride.”

Lewis Capaldi poses with his SYL No1 Most Streamed award. Image: Lewis Capaldi.

The UK’s most unassuming musical superstar was also in the city for a couple of low-key sets at Fat Sam’s last weekend to celebrate the launch of his second album.

Two more intimate shows announced for Perth and Dunfermline sold out in under an hour.

‘Bags full of square sausage’ made singer smile

“This is the first time I’ve been in Scotland for over two months,” he said.

“I’m sitting in my hotel room looking at a Lidl across the road, and I don’t know why, but it’s really warming my heart to see people leaving the shop.

“I can just imagine their bags are full of square sausage, it’s made me think of being at home.

“Everyone’s woke up late and someone’s been sent out to get the breakfast and they’ve just got back. It’s a really nice feeling.”

Lewis Capaldi was all smiles at his Fat Sam’s gig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

An entertainingly edgy character when he makes television or radio appearances, last year Capaldi made public his Tourette’s Syndrome diagnosis, and this year’s Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now revealed the impact of fame on his mental health.

He’s a mellow and thoughtful presence when speaking one-to-one, though.

Despite the monumental success of 2019’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (the biggest selling British album in half a decade, with the main single Someone You Loved topping the US Billboard Hot 100), Capaldi has spent a lot of time at home recently.

New record written in Airbnbs

“The new album (Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent) comes from the same place as the first one,” he explained.

“I’m still writing about relationships – or failed relationships.

“The big revelation on this record was writing more introspectively, about mental health and stuff going on in my head, rather than about things around me.

Capaldi tells his story in a new Netflix documentary. Image: Netflix.

“We were all forced to deal with things during lockdown, we spent a lot of time in our own heads. We had no choice.

“I thought I was going to get to travel somewhere exotic like Costa Rica or the Maldives to make a second record, but Covid put a stop to that.

“I made the majority of this album in Scotland… listen, it’s beautiful, but it’s not where I thought I’d be.

“And I wrote it surrounded by the same stuff as the first album, so the subject matter is still in that realm.”

The album artwork for Lewis Capaldi’s new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

The album was mostly written “in Airbnbs around Glasgow” during the height of lockdown, a period he found mentally tough, as did many others, although he knew he was lucky, with no financial worries and no career-launching plans scrapped, unlike other musician friends.

When we spoke, 24 hours after the album’s release, hectic normality was back.

‘I literally cannot do anything I want to do’

“Yesterday was a full-on day, as expected, but it’s good, man,” he said.

“I feel better for being in Scotland, calmer and more relaxed. It’s out there now, there’s nothing more for me to do, there’s no going back.

“People have it in their hands, on their CD players, in their iPhones, so I feel this beautiful loss of control.”

Capaldi’s devoted Dundee fans were not disappointed by his intimate concert last weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Now the hard work really begins.

“For the next four weeks, I literally cannot do anything I want to do. That lack of freedom’s jarring, because for years I had nothing but (doing what I wanted), but listen, most other people who do normal jobs don’t have the freedom to just f*** off for extended periods and do what they want.

“Everyone has obligations, everyone has commitments. Getting back into it’s like coming back to the first day of school.”

Lewis Capaldi plays the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Park, Dundee, on Sunday May 28.

His second album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, is out now.

