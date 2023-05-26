[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Marketing and Social Media category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Marketing and Social Media

The Marketing and Social Media award is open to all businesses who have maximised the potential of marketing to grow their sale or those of a third-party client.

This could be through building a social media presence or delivering a targeted marketing campaign.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Creative use of marketing and/or social media platforms

Proof of improved audience engagement

Proof of revenue impact/subscribers or other benefits to business

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

