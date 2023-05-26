[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Young Business category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Young Business

The Young Business award is sponsored by NCR.

This award is open to exciting and innovative companies operating within Tayside and Fife which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Evidence of clear business strategy

Innovation and commitment to service excellence

Proof of growth

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Sponsored by NCR

Thank you to NCR for sponsoring the Young Business category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

NCR is a world-leading Fortune 500 company providing enterprise banking technology solutions. It partners with banks all over the world who trust it to run their self-service channels using market-leading software, hardware and services.

NCR’s network of 15,000 “Cashzone” ATMs offers vital Access to Cash Services to communities in the UK, providing convenient, accessible cash in a self-service format.

NCR has a long history in Dundee where its team develop highly advanced solutions for the global market in its research and development facility.

A spokesperson for NCR said: “As a 135-year-old business and previous Courier Business Award winner, we are delighted to sponsor this award that supports new young businesses.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

