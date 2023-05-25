Remi Matthews: St Johnstone fans will always have a special ‘place in my heart’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone loan goalkeeper has told Perth supporters they will forever “have a place in my heart“ after his season-long spell at McDiarmid Park came to an end.

The Crystal Palace man has returned to London after picking up a hamstring injury, clearing the way for former Scotland under-21 international Ross Sinclair to make his debut against Ross County on Wednesday night.

Matthews has been a popular player after replacing double-winner, Zander Clark, and has regularly taken part in community projects during his time away from the stadium.

“Perth is a beautiful place and I’ve loved everything about it,” he said.

“I really wanted to get involved as much as I could with the community when I came up here.

“I think as footballers we sometimes forget how much we can give back to kids and fans. I’ve really enjoyed that side of it and giving back where I can.

“I have to thank the fans. They were incredible from the day I arrived and really made me feel welcome.

“The fans always make a brilliant noise wherever they go. It’s one thing I noticed most about this club is the community and fan base.

“They have always been behind us even during the tougher times during the season.

“This club is one that will always have a place in my heart and I will keep an eye on.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to get to say a proper goodbye to the fans but it’s time to go home and spend some quality time with my family who, unfortunately, I haven’t seen much this year.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate the love and support you gave me this season. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Finished on a high

It was fitting that Matthews kept a clean sheet in his last game at Kilmarnock, playing his part in a victory that secured Saints their top-flight status for a 15th season.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at St Johnstone,” he added.

“I am so relieved to be able to leave the club with their safety secured. I may have only been on loan but I knew how much it meant to everyone and to myself, so I’m delighted to maintain Saints’ top flight status.

“St Johnstone are a top flight club without shadow of a doubt.

“Macca came in and has done brilliantly, he really lifted the place and did everything he could to give us that final push over the line.”