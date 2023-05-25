Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone fans will always have a special ‘place in my heart’

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper threw himself into community life.

By Eric Nicolson
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone loan goalkeeper has told Perth supporters they will forever “have a place in my heart“ after his season-long spell at McDiarmid Park came to an end.

The Crystal Palace man has returned to London after picking up a hamstring injury, clearing the way for former Scotland under-21 international Ross Sinclair to make his debut against Ross County on Wednesday night.

Matthews has been a popular player after replacing double-winner, Zander Clark, and has regularly taken part in community projects during his time away from the stadium.

“Perth is a beautiful place and I’ve loved everything about it,” he said.

“I really wanted to get involved as much as I could with the community when I came up here.

“I think as footballers we sometimes forget how much we can give back to kids and fans. I’ve really enjoyed that side of it and giving back where I can.

Remi Matthews in his last game at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“I have to thank the fans. They were incredible from the day I arrived and really made me feel welcome.

“The fans always make a brilliant noise wherever they go. It’s one thing I noticed most about this club is the community and fan base.

“They have always been behind us even during the tougher times during the season.

“This club is one that will always have a place in my heart and I will keep an eye on.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to get to say a proper goodbye to the fans but it’s time to go home and spend some quality time with my family who, unfortunately, I haven’t seen much this year.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate the love and support you gave me this season. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Finished on a high

It was fitting that Matthews kept a clean sheet in his last game at Kilmarnock, playing his part in a victory that secured Saints their top-flight status for a 15th season.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at St Johnstone,” he added.

“I am so relieved to be able to leave the club with their safety secured. I may have only been on loan but I knew how much it meant to everyone and to myself, so I’m delighted to maintain Saints’ top flight status.

“St Johnstone are a top flight club without shadow of a doubt.

“Macca came in and has done brilliantly, he really lifted the place and did everything he could to give us that final push over the line.”

