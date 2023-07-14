Courier Business Awards: Our search for a rising star in Tayside and Fife

The Courier Business Awards will celebrate its 10th year in 2023 and there’s a special new award recognising fresh talent.

Entries are now open for the awards – with a category for companies of any size working in any sector.

Held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, the Courier Business Awards are one of the main business awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

The deadline for entries is fast approaching, with submissions due by July 23.

Courier Business Awards Rising Star

Our new Rising Star award recognises an employee or entrepreneur who has made a game-changing difference.

And for the first time the winner of this category will be decided by readers and subscribers of The Courier in print and online.

People can nominate themselves or be put forward by an owner or colleagues.

It can also be someone running their own business that’s made a big impact.

It is open to people who have a maximum of 10 years of business experience.

To enter, people will be asked to state their key achievements in the past year and why they go above and beyond to achieve.

Candidates will also be asked to provide evidence of how they have pushed others in the business forward.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “We are looking for people whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one to watch.

“They will be influencing strategic thinking and taking a lead on project delivery and looking to continually improve

“It will be obvious that great things beckon for our Rising Star.”

As well as a sought-after Courier Business Awards trophy, the winner will also include a membership to DC Thomson’s Corporate Membership Programme.

Courier Business Awards entries

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including Service, Innovation, Social Media, Family and Technology.

There is a category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

The Transition to Net Zero award, introduced for the first time last year, is for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

The Courier Business Awards 2023 judging panel will be chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine who is part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice every year.

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories