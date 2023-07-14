Courier Business Awards: Our search for a rising star in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards: Our search for a rising star in Tayside and Fife

The Courier Business Awards is 10 years old in 2023 and there's an exciting new award for people making an impact.

By Rob McLaren
Courier Business Awards 2023.
The Courier Business Awards will celebrate its 10th year in 2023 and there’s a special new award recognising fresh talent.

Entries are now open for the awards – with a category for companies of any size working in any sector.

Held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, the Courier Business Awards are one of the main business awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

The deadline for entries is fast approaching, with submissions due by July 23.

Courier Business Awards Rising Star

Our new Rising Star award recognises an employee or entrepreneur who has made a game-changing difference.

And for the first time the winner of this category will be decided by readers and subscribers of The Courier in print and online.

People can nominate themselves or be put forward by an owner or colleagues.

It can also be someone running their own business that’s made a big impact.

It is open to people who have a maximum of 10 years of business experience.

To enter, people will be asked to state their key achievements in the past year and why they go above and beyond to achieve.

Comedian Ed Byrne hosted the Courier Business Awards last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Candidates will also be asked to provide evidence of how they have pushed others in the business forward.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “We are looking for people whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one to watch.

“They will be influencing strategic thinking and taking a lead on project delivery and looking to continually improve

“It will be obvious that great things beckon for our Rising Star.”

As well as a sought-after Courier Business Awards trophy, the winner will also include a membership to DC Thomson’s Corporate Membership Programme.

Courier Business Awards entries

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including Service, Innovation, Social Media, Family and Technology.

There is a category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

A group photo of all the winners at the Courier Business Awards 2022. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The Transition to Net Zero award, introduced for the first time last year, is for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

The Courier Business Awards 2023 judging panel will be chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine who is part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice every year.

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

