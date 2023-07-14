Nostalgic photos taken in 1973 capture Dundee faces and places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nostalgic photos taken in 1973 capture Dundee faces and places

The DC Thomson archives team has rewound the clock back to 1973 and dug out a varied selection of images which will likely stir memories for older generations of locals. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The City Churches gardens were a popular stop for shoppers in the sunshine back in July 1973. Image: DC Thomson.
The City Churches gardens were a popular stop for shoppers in the sunshine back in July 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

What was life like in Dundee in 1973?

The archives team has been rummaging around the files at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and dug out a varied batch of faces and places from 50 years ago.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Hilltown

The Seahorse Restaurant was situated at the Hilltown shopping complex in Dundee.
The Seahorse Restaurant was situated at the Hilltown shopping complex. Image: DC Thomson.

The Seahorse Restaurant, run by the Barbieri family, was part of one of the Hilltown’s newest developments and had a reputation for serving up great fish suppers.

The fish and chicken bar was eventually flattened along with the Highwayman Bar next door and the rest of the ‘new’ development.

St Saviour’s

Elevation of St Saviour's RC High School, Dundee, in August 1973.
Elevation of St Saviour’s RC High School in August 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

St Saviour’s Roman Catholic High School opened in 1973 on Drumgeith Road before closing in June 2008 following a merger with Lawside Academy.

The buildings were eventually demolished and the site will be the home of a new £60m ‘super school’ in 2025 following the merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High.

Fashion boutique

Fans outside the Overgate in Dundee in November 1973 with DJ Stuart Henry (second right).
A crowd of about 150 waited outside the Overgate to see Stuart Henry. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Beaujangles was a fashion boutique which opened in the Overgate in November 1973 with well-known Scottish DJ Stuart Henry performing the ribbon cutting.

Later two more shops were added to the Dundee portfolio in the Wellgate and Commercial Street before Beaujangles closed its doors for good in April 1982.

Fine wine

Peter Dominic wine shop in Union Street, Dundee was busy with shoppers on Hogmanay 1973.
Peter Dominic wine shop in Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A large queue of people on Union Street are lining up outside the Peter Dominic wine shop on Hogmanay as they get ready to stock up for the New Year.

When Thresher took over Peter Dominic from Grand Metropolitan for £50m in 1991 the shops were rebranded under the Thresher name.

Camperdown Park

Michelin vintage bus with passengers at Camperdown Park, Dundee in September 1973.
Michelin vintage bus with passengers. Image: DC Thomson.

All aboard now!

Passengers are pictured boarding the Michelin omnibus at Camperdown Park which was making a stop during a road safety event taking place in September 1973.

Murraygate

Staff at Spinners Restaurant.
Members of staff at Spinners Restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of staff are preparing meals at the Spinners Restaurant which opened in the basement of Crawford’s bakery shop in the Murraygate in August 1973.

Crawford’s started in 1899 and used to be huge but closed down in 1996.

Cycling manoeuvres

Nine year-old Alison Walker gets on her bike in Dundee 1973.
Nine year-old Alison Walker gets on her bike. Image: DC Thomson.

Nine-year-old Alison Walker, of Ormiston Crescent, Whitfield, tries her skill at cycling manoeuvres in September 1973.

She, along with many other children in the city, was taking part in Dundee Road Safety Week which was held at Camperdown Park.

Lochee

View of the cleared area in Lochee as seen from the South Road multis.
View of the cleared area in Lochee as seen from the South Road multis. Image: DC Thomson.

This aerial shot provides a postcard view across Lochee following demolition work as part of a major redevelopment and renewal scheme which took place.

The picture was taken from the South Road multi-storey block.

Chariots of fire

Hell Drivers at Caird Park, Dundee, in August 1973
Hell Drivers at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Ben Hur, eat your heart out!

A chariot race with cars was being held in August 1973 and the Hell Drivers are pictured taking their roof-top Romans over a ramp at the city’s Caird Park.

City Chambers

A Civic reception in Dundee with Tom Moore.
Civic reception with Tom Moore. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Tom Moore pictured with some French and German students during a civic reception which was held in the City Chambers in July 1973.

Does anyone know why the event was being held?

Ninewells Hospital

Inside Ninewells Hospital in Dundee August 1973.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

This image could have come straight from a horror movie.

A member of staff travelling down one of the long and eerie Ninewells Hospital corridors on a Lansing Bagnall trolley train in August 1973.

Castle Green

Children and families play and picnic in the summer sunshine at Castle Green
Children and families play and picnic in the summer sunshine at Castle Green. Image: DC Thomson.

Castle Green play park has kept generations of children entertained.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will, of course, have hazy memories of the striking, concrete sculptures in the paddling pool, which usually became climbing frames!

Can you spot anyone you know in this final picture?

