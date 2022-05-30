New pictures of £60 million campus for Craigie High School and Braeview Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

New pictures of £60 million campus for Craigie High School and Braeview Academy

By Cheryl Peebles
May 30 2022, 12.47pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.20pm
How the new Braeview/Craigie school East End Community Campus will look if approved
The Hellerup stairway planned in the East End Community Campus. Images by architect Holmes Miller.

More pictures have emerged of the £60 million East End Community Campus to replace Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

Architects’ images show the interior and exterior of the new Dundee school, including a Hellerup stairway (main image) where pupils and staff will be able to relax, socialise and collaborate.

A full planning application has been lodged for the building on the site of the former St Saviours High School, where it is intended Craigie and Braeview will merge in August 2025.

How the reception area of the new Braeview and Craigie campus would look.
The reception area.

Images revealed in the application to Dundee City Council also show a reception atrium and a learning plaza.

The learning plaza.
The learning plaza.

Pictures of the exterior of the building in Drumgeith Road were previously revealed during a public consultation in February.

More images of how it will look from outside have also been published to accompany the design statement by Glasgow-based architect Miller Holmes.

There is also further detail about the design of the school, which will be built to Passivhaus energy efficiency standards.

What will it be like inside?

If approved as proposed, the school will accommodate up to 1,879 pupils and include an integrated education centre for those with complex assisted support needs.

Entrance to the ASN area.

There will be community access for local groups and clubs to sports facilities – including pitches and a fitness suite – as well as an auditorium and other spaces. It is also expected key council services will be delivered from the building.

The ground floor will be split into three distinct zones – a principal teaching building, community and sports facilities, and the ASN teaching block.

Classrooms and teaching areas would be accessed from a central ‘learning plaza’, and would include collaboration areas, groupwork spaces, IT hubs, quiet rooms and presentation spaces.

Main entrance.

At the entrance, seen as a ‘street frontage’ to community use areas, there will be library space, meeting rooms, a cafe and sports centre, with a view to the fitness suite upstairs.

It is envisaged the auditorium will provide a performance space, which could be used by the likes of Big Noise Douglas. It will have raked audience seating and a stage linked to back-of-house rehearsal spaces, drama workshops and changing rooms.

It is also suggested the campus could be used for collaboration between the community and institutions such as V&A Dundee and The Eden Project.

What will it be like outside?

Outdoor sports facilities will include a polymeric sports area for football and hockey, a basketball and netball court, a sand-dressed football and hockey pitch, a floodlit 3G football and rugby pitch and a grass track and field area.

An ASN garden is planned and an outdoor learning area.

East End Community Campus plan.
East End Community Campus plan.

The campus will sit around a ‘central village square’ providing a civic space for community events, school graduations, break out and relaxation.

The Courtyard of the new Braeview and Craigie campus
Courtyard.

Legacy and future

The design statement by Holmes Miller says: “The co-located schools of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School brings together two school communities, and whilst the new campus will offer an optimum environment for learning and attainment, the design will recognise the history and achievements of the two schools, crafted in a manner that celebrates both the legacy of each institution, alongside their collective
future on this new site.”

Due to flood risk from the nearby Dighty Burn, the school will be located on an elevated part of the site and the architect said detailed assessment had been conducted to ensure the building would not be breached by flood water.

Members of the public have another chance to have their say before the planning application is determined and the school is built by Robertson Construction.

