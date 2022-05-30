Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish to be honoured by St Andrews University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Fife

Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish to be honoured by St Andrews University

By Jake Keith
May 30 2022, 1.06pm Updated: May 30 2022, 1.21pm
Kenny Dalglish. Photo by Ian Hodgson/ANL/Shutterstock.
Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is to receive an honorary degree from St Andrews University in its first in-person graduations since 2019.

The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star, 71, will join more than 5,000 students in celebrations lasting almost three weeks next month.

The striker earned a record 102 full caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 30 goals – along with 167 goals for Celtic and 172 for Liverpool.

Kenny Dalglish,  in action for Scotland, will be honoured by St Andrews University.

He also managed both club sides as well as Blackburn and Newcastle – taking the former to a league title.

Also to be honoured is Dr Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director and assistant to the President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Dame Anne Pringle – British diplomat and former HM Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Russian Federation – award-winning author Sebastian Faulks, and Mercury Music Prize nominee King Creosote will also be honoured.

The last graduations in-person in 2019.

Graduates from more than 80 countries, including Scotland, Ukraine, India, Germany and the USA, will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall from June 13-29.

A total of 23 distinguished individuals from the worlds of science, art, sport and literature will also be honoured alongside returning students from the class of 2020 and 2021 who missed in-person ceremonies due to the global pandemic.

A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes

