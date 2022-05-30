Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish to be honoured by St Andrews University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is to receive an honorary degree from St Andrews University in its first in-person graduations since 2019.

The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star, 71, will join more than 5,000 students in celebrations lasting almost three weeks next month.

The striker earned a record 102 full caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 30 goals – along with 167 goals for Celtic and 172 for Liverpool.

He also managed both club sides as well as Blackburn and Newcastle – taking the former to a league title.

Also to be honoured is Dr Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director and assistant to the President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Dame Anne Pringle – British diplomat and former HM Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Russian Federation – award-winning author Sebastian Faulks, and Mercury Music Prize nominee King Creosote will also be honoured.

Graduates from more than 80 countries, including Scotland, Ukraine, India, Germany and the USA, will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall from June 13-29.

A total of 23 distinguished individuals from the worlds of science, art, sport and literature will also be honoured alongside returning students from the class of 2020 and 2021 who missed in-person ceremonies due to the global pandemic.