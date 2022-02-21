First look at £60 million Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merged campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First look at £60 million Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merged campus

By Laura Devlin
February 21 2022, 12.00pm
Braeview Craigie merger
Creation of the new £60 million school to replace the two secondaries was approved by city councillors in January last year.

A first glimpse of how the £60 million merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School could look will be given this week.

A three-day exhibition of architects’ drawings for the new East End Community Campus planned to replace the current Dundee schools will begin on Tuesday.

The display is part of a pre-application consultation process by Dundee City Council, which proposes to build the campus on a site at Drumgeith Road.

As well as some images of how the East End Community Campus could look, we have details of how you can view the plans and give feedback.

East End Community Campus artist's impression
An artist’s impression of what the new campus could look like. Courtesy of Holmes Miller architects.

The exhibition will take place at Craigie High School, North East School Campus, Douglas Community Centre and the Finmill Centre until 8pm each evening Tuesday to Thursday.

It can also be viewed online here.

‘Central village square’

Details will be given of how the campus has been designed by architects Holmes Miller to “wrap around a central village square” which would form a space for “community events and graduations”.

East End Community Campus ground floor
Part of the plans for East End Community Campus. Courtesy of Holmes Miller architects.

The ground floor plan is split into “three distinctive zones”, with the community reception as the central point of arrival. Further community spaces are located on the first floor.

The school’s accommodation and teaching areas have been designed to “reduce and mitigate corridors wherever possible”.

The upper level has opportunities for “large practice teaching spaces”, such as art and science rooms.

Have your say on design plans

The public will also get the opportunity to give feedback to the design team during the consultation.

Members of the team will attend the exhibitions at these times and locations:

  • Craigie High School: Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm
  • Douglas Community Centre: Wednesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm
  • North East Campus: Thursday from 3pm to 5pm
  • Finmill Centre: Thursday from 5:30 and 7:30pm

Creation of the new £60 million school was approved by city councillors in January last year and it’s hoped the new campus will open in August 2025.

Scottish Government cash secured for new schools to be built across Tayside and Fife

