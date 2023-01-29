New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 29 2023, 8.02am
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A new hedgehog hero has stepped in to provide a sanctuary in Dundee.

Dawn Airlie has opened the Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre to fill the gap left by the Wormit facility which closed in 2021.

The 49-year-old has already rescued, cared for and set free a dozen hedgehogs and is planning to build her charity as much as she can.

Dawn worked with Sandy Boyd, who ran Wormit Hedgehog Centre until he retired due to ill health.

She got to know Sandy after taking hedgehogs to him.

When Sandy retired, a woman took a tiny hoglet (baby hedgehog) to Sandy, who referred her to Dawn.

Dawn at work at her new centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dawn said: “This was in the spring of 2022.

“Grace was the first rescue when Sandy had given the woman my name.

“She was on her own in a garden in Ballumbie with no sign of mum and was brought to me.

“She was the youngest and smallest hoglet I’ve taken in at only 70g.

“She was released back to the wild at the start of September.

“I sort of fell into this but I plan to try to keep going and build on what I’ve already started.”

Dawn in the outdoor area of her rescue centre. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Since then Dawn has taken in hedgehogs and hoglets from all over Tayside and Fife.

She said: “I have now done a hedgehog first aid course and will continue to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured, and orphaned hedgehogs.

“After Sandy retired there wasn’t a local rescue centre – the closest one being in Rosyth. There’s definitely need in our area.

Fundraising for Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre

Dawn is now helped by several volunteers and has teamed up Parkside Vets.

She still asks Sandy for advice and has joined a national network working to help establish new rescue centres.

Dawn with a hibernating Ally the hedgehog. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dawn has now launched a fundraiser to raise £1,600 to buy new enclosures for hedgehogs at the centre, which she runs from the garage and garden at her home in Ballumbie.

