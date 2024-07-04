St Johnstone expect to receive 5-figure payment for Dan Phillips after Stevenage transfer confirmed

St Johnstone expect to bank a five-figure fee from Dan Phillips’ move to Stevenage.

The League One have confirmed the arrival of the Trinidad and Tobago international on a two-year deal.

Because of his age, Saints will be due training compensation.

The exact amount is determined by Fifa but Courier Sport understands it is likely to be between £20,000 and £30,000.

Phillips, who was offered an extension by Saints, is hoping his game-time over two seasons at McDiarmid Park will ensure he hits the ground running at his new club.

“From playing consistently I learned a lot about the game and the importance of winning,” he told the club website.

“I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Stevenage boss, Alex Revell, added: “Dan brings new qualities to central midfield.

“We have tracked him ever since he left Watford two years ago – it’s taken a while, but we are delighted to get him over the line.”

Meanwhile, last season’s loan forward, DJ Jaiyesimi, has signed for Leyton Orient, also on a two-year contract.