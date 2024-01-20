The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth

Ditch the January blues and visit the Fair City for a day, where you can get everything from gorgeous curries, mouth-watering burgers and decadent hot chocolates.

By Joanna Bremner
The best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Perth, including this burger from The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Perth, including this burger from The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There is plenty of amazing food and drink to try on a trip to Perth.

The Fair City, so named for Sir Walter Scott’s novel The Fair Maid of Perth in 1828, is packed full of great spots for foodies.

Well-positioned with tourist spots aplenty surrounding the city, there are lots of reasons to visit Perth – including the food and drink offering.

So peruse our food and drink guide to get some inspiration for your next visit to Perth.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For the most important meal of the day, why not visit Coffee & Things? 

You can treat yourself to a delicious croissant for as little as £2.50.

Plus, they do a very creamy hot chocolate – perfect for dipping in your croissant.

Coffee & Things in Perth.
Coffee & Things serves delicious hot chocolate. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Address: 10-12 St John St, Perth PH1 5SP

But if you’re in the mood for something more filling, there’s also Maya’s Kitchen and Bar. They offer a wide variety of options for an all-day breakfast.

There’s a full-on highlander breakfast, American style breakfast, plus vegan and veggie breakfasts and more.

Breakfast at Maya’s Kitchen and Bar, Perth. Image: Maya’s Kitchen and Bar.

You can also enter Pancake Heaven for just £7.95.

Address: 70a Tay St, Perth PH2 8NN

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Coffee and cake is a must on your visit to Perth.

A sweet, moist slice of cake and a steaming cup of coffee can cure all ills.

Hinterland is a great spot for a dose of deliciousness, with a range of coffees and cakes to choose from.

The mango cake and coffee at Hinterland, Perth.
The mango cake and coffee at Hinterland, Perth. Image: Hinterland.

Address: 10 St. Johns Place, Perth PH1 5SZ 

The Willowgate Café is a wholesome cabin-style spot on the edge of Perth.

The old fishing bothy is beside the fishing lagoon, and with a log-burning fire it’s like something out of a storybook.

There, you can find a range of hot drinks to help you get cosy, plus plenty of tasty traybakes to choose from.

With cookies, muffins and scones, there are lots of sweet treats to get stuck into.

Chocolate cake at The Willowgate Café at the edge of Perth. Image: The Willowgate Café.

Address: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth PH2 7JU

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

By now, you’re needing something bigger than a slice of cake to fill you up. And Perth has plenty of places for a filling, delicious lunch.

First off, is the The Bulldog Frog.

This popular café on Methven Street has mouth-watering options which are making me hungry just writing about them.

They have a great mix of options, with everything from toasties and wraps, to huge burgers and loaded plates of nachos.

The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns at The Bulldog Frog in Perth.
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns at The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Address: 1 S Methven St, Perth PH1 5PE

Well-loved for a cracking afternoon tea, Effie’s of Perth also offers a delicious lunch menu.

The traditional grub includes macaroni and cheese with Mature Lockerbie cheese. There’s also lasagne, homemade steak pie, scampi and baked potatoes.

The dishes at Effie’s are affordable and if you’re looking for something less filling, they also have a range of sandwich options for £7.45.

Effies of Perth.

Address: 202 High St, Perth PH1 5PA

Snack

3pm to 6pm

In between lunch and dinner, you might need something tasty to fill a gap.

At Provender Brown Delicatessen on Perth’s George Street, you can get your hands on the likes of a pot of olives from the deli counter, or sausage rolls and scotch eggs.

There are also lots of savoury snacks like crisps and nuts to keep you going.

The produce available at Perth’s Provendor Brown Delicatessen. Image: Provendor Brown Delicatessen.

Address: 23 George St, Perth PH1 5JY

For those with a sweeter tooth, there’s also Ice Cloud Perth around the corner on Perth’s High Street.

There, you can try out some delicious gelato or pancakes.

Dessert shop Ice Cloud Perth pancakes.
Dessert shop Ice Cloud Perth serves tasty pancakes. Image: Ice Cloud Perth.

Address: 29 High St, Perth PH1 5TJ

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For dinner, there are lots of cuisines to choose from for food and drink in Perth.

At American-themed joint Paco’s Restaurant, you can get pizza, pasta, seafood, Mexican dishes, burgers and steaks.

With an American diner feel to the place, you might expect a meat-centric menu – think again.

At Paco’s, they also have a full vegan menu with 27 options.

Paco's Restaurant in Perth.
Inside Paco’s Restaurant. Image: Paco’s Restaurant/Facebook

Address: 3-5 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ

For a different type of cuisine, there’s also Tabla Indian Restaurant on South Street.

The authentic Indian restaurant has more than just the usual suspects, with a wide range of curry dishes, including veggie options.

All the spices used in the kitchen at Tabla are grown in owners Swarna and Praveen Kumar family’s fields in India.

Address: 173 South St, Perth PH2 8NY

Kadhai Murgh chicken at Tabla in Perth.
Kadhai Murgh Chicken available at Tabla, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Drinks

8pm till late

After dinner, it’s time for a drink.

At Twa Tams pub, you will certainly find an energetic atmosphere.

With live music, and a food menu, you can certainly while away the hours in this Scott Street venue.

The Twa Tams in Perth is a great live music hotspot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Address: 79-81 Scott St, Perth PH2 8JR

Another popular spot for live music is The Silvery Tay.

This whisky bar has karaoke nights and live musicians, as well as a range of drinks to choose from.

The outside of The Silvery Tay pub, Perth. Image: The Silvery Tay.

Address: 189 South St, Perth PH2 8NY

