The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth

There is plenty of amazing food and drink to try on a trip to Perth.

The Fair City, so named for Sir Walter Scott’s novel The Fair Maid of Perth in 1828, is packed full of great spots for foodies.

Well-positioned with tourist spots aplenty surrounding the city, there are lots of reasons to visit Perth – including the food and drink offering.

So peruse our food and drink guide to get some inspiration for your next visit to Perth.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For the most important meal of the day, why not visit Coffee & Things?

You can treat yourself to a delicious croissant for as little as £2.50.

Plus, they do a very creamy hot chocolate – perfect for dipping in your croissant.

Address: 10-12 St John St, Perth PH1 5SP

But if you’re in the mood for something more filling, there’s also Maya’s Kitchen and Bar. They offer a wide variety of options for an all-day breakfast.

There’s a full-on highlander breakfast, American style breakfast, plus vegan and veggie breakfasts and more.

You can also enter Pancake Heaven for just £7.95.

Address: 70a Tay St, Perth PH2 8NN

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Coffee and cake is a must on your visit to Perth.

A sweet, moist slice of cake and a steaming cup of coffee can cure all ills.

Hinterland is a great spot for a dose of deliciousness, with a range of coffees and cakes to choose from.

Address: 10 St. Johns Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

The Willowgate Café is a wholesome cabin-style spot on the edge of Perth.

The old fishing bothy is beside the fishing lagoon, and with a log-burning fire it’s like something out of a storybook.

There, you can find a range of hot drinks to help you get cosy, plus plenty of tasty traybakes to choose from.

With cookies, muffins and scones, there are lots of sweet treats to get stuck into.

Address: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth PH2 7JU

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

By now, you’re needing something bigger than a slice of cake to fill you up. And Perth has plenty of places for a filling, delicious lunch.

First off, is the The Bulldog Frog.

This popular café on Methven Street has mouth-watering options which are making me hungry just writing about them.

They have a great mix of options, with everything from toasties and wraps, to huge burgers and loaded plates of nachos.

Address: 1 S Methven St, Perth PH1 5PE

Well-loved for a cracking afternoon tea, Effie’s of Perth also offers a delicious lunch menu.

The traditional grub includes macaroni and cheese with Mature Lockerbie cheese. There’s also lasagne, homemade steak pie, scampi and baked potatoes.

The dishes at Effie’s are affordable and if you’re looking for something less filling, they also have a range of sandwich options for £7.45.

Address: 202 High St, Perth PH1 5PA

Snack

3pm to 6pm

In between lunch and dinner, you might need something tasty to fill a gap.

At Provender Brown Delicatessen on Perth’s George Street, you can get your hands on the likes of a pot of olives from the deli counter, or sausage rolls and scotch eggs.

There are also lots of savoury snacks like crisps and nuts to keep you going.

Address: 23 George St, Perth PH1 5JY

For those with a sweeter tooth, there’s also Ice Cloud Perth around the corner on Perth’s High Street.

There, you can try out some delicious gelato or pancakes.

Address: 29 High St, Perth PH1 5TJ

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For dinner, there are lots of cuisines to choose from for food and drink in Perth.

At American-themed joint Paco’s Restaurant, you can get pizza, pasta, seafood, Mexican dishes, burgers and steaks.

With an American diner feel to the place, you might expect a meat-centric menu – think again.

At Paco’s, they also have a full vegan menu with 27 options.

Address: 3-5 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ

For a different type of cuisine, there’s also Tabla Indian Restaurant on South Street.

The authentic Indian restaurant has more than just the usual suspects, with a wide range of curry dishes, including veggie options.

All the spices used in the kitchen at Tabla are grown in owners Swarna and Praveen Kumar family’s fields in India.

Address: 173 South St, Perth PH2 8NY

Drinks

8pm till late

After dinner, it’s time for a drink.

At Twa Tams pub, you will certainly find an energetic atmosphere.

With live music, and a food menu, you can certainly while away the hours in this Scott Street venue.

Address: 79-81 Scott St, Perth PH2 8JR

Another popular spot for live music is The Silvery Tay.

This whisky bar has karaoke nights and live musicians, as well as a range of drinks to choose from.

Address: 189 South St, Perth PH2 8NY