REBECCA BAIRD: Doubling council tax for second homes is Dundee’s first sensible suggestion in solving housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Doubling council tax for second homes is Dundee’s first sensible suggestion in solving housing crisis

It is hoped the new legislation will help tackle the city's critical housing shortage.

A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Walking home last night in the sub-zero chill, my fingertips were melded to my phone.

Fingerless gloves are no good for cold snaps – noted.

But as I complained of my poor, numb fingertips to my mother, she summoned all the sternness of a good Scottish mammy to remind me that “at least you’ve got a nice warm home to go to”.

Well played, mum. But of course, she’s right.

I’m extremely lucky that not only do I have a roof over my head, but that that roof is mine, especially in a time where Dundee’s registered homeless population has just passed the 300 mark.

For a long time, my life was set up in a way where the mere concept of a mortgage felt unattainable, as it does for most of my generation.

So the fact I moved into my own place in 2022 is a small miracle all on its own.

Before that, I was renting. And although my rented flat wasn’t cheap, at £700 per month split between us, it was just about doable for two students working part-time and living frugally.

And now, a lightning-fast two years later, Dundee has seen rent rates soar to an average of £900 a month.

Partly, this is down to the cost-of-living crisis; but mainly, it’s an issue of supply and demand.

Simply put, there’s too many people wanting a place to stay, and not enough places to put them in.

Dundee has over 200 second homes

Students coming to Dundee’s universities are fighting tooth and nail for flats, which not only risks putting prospective students off, it allows unscrupulous letting agents to exploit young people’s desperation and limited means, and get away with providing sub-standard accommodation.

Young professionals and families – people I know – attempting to move to the city are being asked for two, three, even four months’ rent on top of a deposit in order to secure distinctly average flats or houses.

People simply do not have that kind of money lying around. And so they lose out on homes which, based on rent rates alone, they could afford.

And after starting a mortgage in 2022 based on a pretty solid footing, I find myself fearing the day where I have to re-fix it in today’s economic climate. The fact is, I couldn’t afford to rent my own flat today.

Meanwhile those on the list for council housing in the city are waiting for more than half a year on average to be adequately housed.

Yet as of November 2023, there were 204 second homes in Dundee.

'To Let' signs line a street, with a wooden fence and trees behind.
It’s hoped the new proposals will put pressure on the owners of second homes to sell up or rent out, and ease the property shortage in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

That’s 204 homes which someone owns, but no one lives in – the definition of wasted space, in a city where space is gold dust.

Two-thirds of Dundee’s registered homeless population could theoretically be housed in the city’s spare homes.

Which is why the city council’s move to double the council tax charges on second homes is welcome and, in fact, overdue.

It’s hoped the proposals, which will go before a committee next week, will motivate languishing second-home owners to either sell up or rent out to the baying masses.

It’ll bring Dundee in line with Fife and Perth and Kinross Councils. So unless we want to become a city of rich tenants renting from absentee landlords, the decision is a no brainer.

Poor little landlords rightly penalised

Speaking of landlords, if given the green light, the policy will no doubt be the cause of many a landlord’s dismay, if they’re not providing the kind of long-term lets that allow people to make a home.

But it’s hard to feel sorry for them.

There’s very few circumstances where an unused or underused second home is justified, from where I’m standing.

In a world where so many will never be able to dream of owning a home to live in, never mind another one to profit off, there’s no ethical leg to stand on for landlords who buy up swathes of the city when the markets are low, then exploit – for profit – the basic human need for shelter.

It’s only right that they should pay through the nose on their council tax for an empty or Airbnb-ified flat, if they insist on pricing renters out of their lets.

There’s no way to be an ethical landlord, that’s for sure.

But those who own second homes and do not make them habitable and open to use are significantly more unethical than their counterparts.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander stands in front of a blue curtain.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Picture: Jamie Simpson.

So fair play to Dundee City Council for this surprisingly sensible proposal.

Indeed, as someone who quite often uses this column to fire into DCC, I’m pleased to for once be able to give credit where credit is due.

This proposal is the first idea that they’ve had in a while which shows that the local authority may actually be listening to what the residents of the city want – finally.

Now, the question remains – what are you going to do with all that extra tax money, Mr Alexander?

More from Opinion

A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Girl Power will add some spice to house full of boys
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is throwing SNP MPs under the bus to save his…
Alex Salmond tuition fees
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's free education myth shattered as Shona Robison cuts Scots student numbers
5
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and Dundee United ground-share is slippery slope to Merged FC
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
11
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Abertay's Indian partnership could be just the start for Dundee
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: SNP general election campaign launch was very odd spectacle
9
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: ScotRail's 'mind the gap' response to pensioner's Dundee platform fall is pathetic
5
A proposal to double council tax charges for second homes in Dundee will go before a committee next week. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Next XL Bully attack will be down to SNP's failure to act…
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison scottish budget
ALASDAIR CLARK: 'Unambitious' SNP budget brutally torn apart in landmark moment

Conversation