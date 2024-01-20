Fife merchants Luvians celebrates 40 years ahead of refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife merchants Luvians celebrates 40 years ahead of refurbishment

The next generation of Fusaros are preparing to take the reigns of the well-loved Fife wine and ice cream company.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
Chris Fusaro, Luigi Fusaro, Vincent Fusaro, Anthony Fusaro and Emili Fusaro outside the Luvians St Andrews bottle shop. Image: Luvians
Chris Fusaro, Luigi Fusaro, Vincent Fusaro, Anthony Fusaro and Emili Fusaro outside the Luvians St Andrews bottle shop. Image: Luvians

On Christmas Eve 1983, stocked with only two bottles of single malt and a secret ice cream recipe brought from Italy, the Fusaro brothers opened for business.

A little over 40 years later, Luigi, Vincent and Anthony — whose portmanteau just so happens to spell Luvians —  celebrate having their company become a by-word for family success.

The next generation of Fusaros, Emili (daughter of Vincent) and Chris (son of Luigi) are now preparing to take the reins of the well-loved cafe and bottle shops.

In the first part of 2024, the St Andrews coffee shop will under go a refurbishment, which Emili hopes reflects the family’s roots, as well as giving the shop a refresh.

The last years have not been without challenge, Emili points out, between Brexit, the economic downturn and the pandemic.

But with a willingness to adapt, and a tight-knit family ethos, the company has been able to steady itself in rough economic seas.

Time to celebrate a rich family history

Most importantly for the Fusaros is the sense that everything starts with the family.

They have built a kinship not just in the shops, but with the Fife communities they serve.

There is a cafe and ice cream parlour in St Andrews, not 150 metres from to the bottle shop.

And in Cupar, the original bottle shop still attracts customers from as far away as Beijing and Dallas.

“Our grandparents travelled to Scotland, over from Italy in the 50s, just after the war,” she said.

“They started a small ice cream company in Ayrshire.

Luigi Fusaro, Vincent Fusaro, Anthony Fusaro, outside the old family shop in Ayrshire in 1959. Image: Luvians

“Then in the 1980s, my dad and his brothers took over, after the family had moved to Fife.

“On Christmas Eve 1983, Luigi, Vincent and Anthony opened Luvians — taking the first two letters of their names, Lu-Vi-An.

“They started with two bottles of whisky and now the shop is world renowned, with repeat visitors travelling to St Andrews and Cupar just to pick-up something from our shop.

“Now, Chris and I are taking the lead, still under the guide of the three brothers.

“It is so lovely being able to work together, as a family, during this period.”

Quick to adapt

Emili points out the adaptability which comes with being a tightly-run, family-owned business.

As well as being able to offer a more personal service than the bigger chains, the pace at which they can change during economic downturns or shock events like the pandemic is also a plus.

“People come to us because the quality of our products is better.

“Not just that, but the warm welcome, great service and tailored advice we offer.

“In St Andrews, our stores are more ‘stumbled upon’. People are coming to St Andrews to see the town, the university, the golf course.

“But in Cupar, our bottle shop is the destination. We have customers who fly over and seek us out, from China, the US, the world over really.

“We have a saying with our staff, once you are part of the Luvians family, you never leave’.

“Being a small, family run business means we can be very quick at adapting to market needs.

Luvians offered a delivery service in Fife during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“For example, in lockdown, we closed of course to keep the public and staff safe, but we were able to offer a delivery service, almost like a click and collect.”

No Brexit bonus for Luvians of Fife

Like many businesses in Fife and across Scotland, Brexit has brought significant challenges to how Luvians operates, Emili points out.

Red-tape and bureaucratic headaches have meant an end to exporting to the continent for now.

Delays on products being shipped across have also had an impact.

“Brexit has brought challenges, in both directions,” she said.

“There is a lot more red-tape and paperwork, for both buying and selling.

“Even for something as simple as glass — a lot of glass is made in Italy, Germany and France. So it can take longer for bottles to be manufactured and sent here.

“We now no longer export products to Europe.

“It has affected us, we just have to do what we can.”

But as a group, the focus is on the future.

There are “very exciting” plans for the company this year, as the family heads into its fifth decade of trading.

Meanwhile, the Fusaros say they will continue to welcome customers young and old for another 40 years at least.

More from Business

Shrinking mouthwash bottles, fewer teabags and sausages with less pork are among downsized and downgraded supermarket products as manufacturers and retailers cut costs, a watchdog has found (Yui Mok/PA)
Mouthwash, teabags and sausages latest examples of ‘shrinkflation’ – Which?
Weak December retail sales data pulled stocks in the sector lower on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher but retailers drop after weak December
Four thousands workers are thought to be based at the Port Talbot site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tata Steel decision ‘a massive kick for the whole of South Wales’
Mark Drakeford had requested an urgent discussion with Rishi Sunak (PA)
Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses
Primark owner Associated British Foods is expected to reveal improved sales (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark expected to announce sales rise as parent firm updates investors
An MP wants to make it easier for pubs to open for special occasions at short notice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MPs support making it easier for pubs to stay open longer for major occasions
Tata Steel has confirmed plans to close blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot (Toby Melville/PA)
Anger at confirmation of steel job losses
Chris O'Shea. Image: BBC
Fife boss of British Gas owner Centrica grilled over £4.5m pay in TV interview
(Andy Wong/AP)
Apple offers rivals access to tap-and-go payment tech to resolve antitrust case
Steel giant Tata is to press ahead with plans to close blast furnaces at its biggest plant, threatening at least 2,800 jobs (Ben Birchall/PA)
Unions’ anger at Tata Steel decision to close furnaces at South Wales plant