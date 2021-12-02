Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Could cinema plans in Dundee’s Wellgate be back on track?

By Amie Flett
December 2 2021, 1.46pm Updated: December 2 2021, 1.47pm
Could a cinema open in the Wellgate Centre?
Could a cinema open in the Wellgate Centre?

A cinema boss says the auction of the Wellgate Shopping Centre could put plans for a movie theatre back on track.

Plans for a cinema in the Dundee centre were first mooted in 2013 by London-based company, Light Cinemas, who invested around £100,000 in an eight-screen complex which was set to open in 2017.

But plans fell through in 2018 after talks between shopping centre bosses and the independent cinema firm collapsed.

Former proposed images of the redeveloped Wellgate Centre for the cinema complex.

It was thought at the time that the cinema chain were considering an alternative site in the city but no new proposals emerged.

But eight years later, John Sullivan, director at Light Cinemas, says the firm “have not lost interest” in the Wellgate and would be “very enthusiastic to talk to whoever buys the centre” after it was announced it would be going up for auction later this month.

John said: “We really believe that a family orientated cinema in the centre on Dundee would be very desirable for the people of Dundee.”

John added that previously, the firm struggled with the confines of the 40-year-old  shopping centre to fit a cinema complex in – but believes if the Wellgate undergoes a “complete rework”, it could be suitable for their latest cinema opening model.

The light cinema have recently opened a number of cinema multiplexes across the UK, which includes nine cinema screens and bowling, which John believes “would work very well in Dundee”.

John said: “This is our latest cinema opening and gives an idea of what I’d love to do at the Wellgate.

Cinema boss sees ‘huge potential’ in Dundee

“The difficulty is that it’s a shopping centre that suited the 1980s but doesn’t really fit with the 21st century and really struggled against the Overgate when it was built.

“I still think that the Wellgate would make an ideal platform for a leisure orientated destination, so more than just a cinema.

The Wellgate shopping centre in 1978.

“We have not lost interest in the site, so I’m looking forward to talking to any new owner of the Wellgate to discuss how we could participate in a leisure orientated scheme.

“We thought Dundee had huge potential and we’ve been proved right. It was over seven years ago we were doing the Wellgate and over the last seven years it’s just kept on getting stronger and stronger and we saw that coming.”

Centre is opportunity for ‘bold investor’

Tim Allan, president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and owner of Tricorn Capital, a commercial property investment company in Dundee, does not think the space is a “destination for yet more retail”.

Tim said: “Dundee’s high street is facing the same challenges as other high streets across Scotland and the UK face.

President of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and owner of Tricorn Capital, Tim Allan.

“Competition with online retailing and failing footfall for town centres is a concern for every shopping centre in the country so Dundee is no different.

“The Wellgate has struggled for a long time to attract a market to define what it was and the Overgate represents an extraordinarily good facilities, further up in the city.

“I think that this is an opportunity for a bold investor to come in and re-imagine what you do with that space, not necessarily that building.”

Tim Allan says Dundee’s city centre is facing the same challenges as many other high streets across the UK.

He added: “I’d like to think whoever buys it will work closely with Dundee City Council in getting a much more holistic solution, rather than posing another shopping centre or another thing that they think they need.

“They should actually try and understand what it is that the city needs.”

‘Less retail and more leisure’

Director of Dundee Omnis properties, Derek Mawhinney, who earlier this year told the story of how he purchased a building he had been fired in ten years earlier thinks the space should be used to bring more traffic into Dundee’s city centre.

Derek said: “I think whoever takes on the Wellgate Centre certainly has a task on their hands to seriously re-brand it and get footfall back into the city.

“We’re losing a lot of shops as retail along the country dwindles so we need to start looking a big further afield with maybe less retail and more leisure.”

Wellgate Shopping Centre.

He added: “I know that we’ve got JD up there, could we build on the success of the gym and look at different things to compliment that as well?

“I know that there have been discussions in the past about a cinema, we’ve also looked at the option of bringing an activity centre into the centre, so something that’s going to drive footfall back into the city.”

The centre, which opened in 1978, is being sold at auction along with its 76 retail units and 583-space multi-storey car park at a starting price of £500,000.

Ikea, bowling alley, crazy golf: What could the future hold for Dundee’s Wellgate centre?

More from The Courier