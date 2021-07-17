Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

JD Gyms: Details of Dundee gym’s £500,000 ‘world class’ transformation

By Rob McLaren
July 17 2021, 7.49am Updated: July 17 2021, 8.18am
Xercise4less at Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee
A Dundee gym will close for three weeks as it undergoes a £500,000 refurbishment.

Xercise4Less, based at Wellgate Shopping Centre, will shut on July 23 and become JD Gyms when it reopens in August.

JD Gyms acquired Xercise4Less (X4L) from administration last year and is upgrading all its facilities.

The site will include a new group cycling studio where high intensity class can take place. There is also a major investment in new equipment.

A spokesperson for JD Sports group said the Dundee gym will “completely transform into a world class fitness facility with an entire new look and feel.”

Xercise4Less gym floor. The Dundee gym will become JD Gyms in August.

It will contain 250 machines, 300 classes, a weight zone, sprint track, boxing facilities and access to personal trainers.

Some of the work has already taken place on site but the gym will temporarily close at 10pm on Friday.

X4L members’ payments will be put frozen until the new gym is ready and they are receiving a free week.

New equipment part of £500,000 spend

The JD Sports spokesperson added: “JD Sports acquired X4L out of administration last year and they have been progressively refurbishing the gyms since then.

“Pre refurbishment they continue to trade as X4L but post refurbishment they then trade as JD Gyms.

JD Gyms Dundee will be based at Wellgate Shopping Centre.

“They are investing over £500,000 at this site in terms of refurbishing the property and purchasing new equipment.”

JD Sports last year won planning permission to turn the Harry Corry Interiors shop at the Kingsway East Retail Park into a health and fitness club over two floors.

The approval was despite almost 100 objections.

The group spokesperson would not confirm if this transformation will take place.

