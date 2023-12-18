Search for woman, 64, feared missing in the Tay at Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Search for woman, 64, feared missing in the Tay at Perth

Clare Marshall has been missing since the early hours of Monday morning

By Lindsey Hamilton
River Tay search
Rescue teams search the River Tay. Image: Stuart Cowper

A full-scale search was launched in the River Tay at Perth on Monday after a woman was reported missing.

Concern is growing for Clare Marshall, 64, who may have walked to Moncrieffe Island.

She was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, mountain rescue and the Scottish Ambulance spent all Monday afternoon searching the water and adjacent Moncrieffe Island.

A police helicopter and a water rescue unit were also involved in the search of the Tay after the alarm was raised at Tay Street at 1.25pm on Monday.

Clare may have walked to Moncrieffe Island

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information to trace Clare Marshall, 64, who is missing from Perth.

“Clare is believed to have left the Dundee Road area in the early hours of Monday and may have walked to Moncreiffe Island.”

Missing woman Clare Marshall
Clare Marshall. Image: Police Scotland
river tay search
Emergency services search the area, Image: Stuart Cowper Date; 18/12/2023

She is described as 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with shoulder length grey hair. It is believed she was wearing all black clothing.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay.

“Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.

Emergency services at river rescue near the Tay in Perth
Emergency services on Tay Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

“I urge anyone with information about Clare’s whereabouts to get in touch with police by calling 101.

“Likewise, I would appeal directly to Clare: if you see this message, please contact the police or approach any officer so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1608 of 18 December.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received reports at 1.58pm on an incident on Tay Street.

“We have two appliances there as well as a water rescue appliance.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with this incident.”

Multiple police cars and fire appliances

Late on Monday afternoon an eye-witness said: “There are still multiple police cars and fire appliances here.

“Mountain rescue teams are searching both sides of the Tay and around Moncreiffe Island.

“It looks like this could go on for some time.”

As night fell a spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that one fire appliance as well as two boat teams remained at the scene as a search of the river continued.

Conversation