Search for woman, 64, feared missing in the Tay at Perth

A full-scale search was launched in the River Tay at Perth on Monday after a woman was reported missing.

Concern is growing for Clare Marshall, 64, who may have walked to Moncrieffe Island.

She was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, mountain rescue and the Scottish Ambulance spent all Monday afternoon searching the water and adjacent Moncrieffe Island.

A police helicopter and a water rescue unit were also involved in the search of the Tay after the alarm was raised at Tay Street at 1.25pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information to trace Clare Marshall, 64, who is missing from Perth.

“Clare is believed to have left the Dundee Road area in the early hours of Monday and may have walked to Moncreiffe Island.”

She is described as 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with shoulder length grey hair. It is believed she was wearing all black clothing.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay.

“Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.

“I urge anyone with information about Clare’s whereabouts to get in touch with police by calling 101.

“Likewise, I would appeal directly to Clare: if you see this message, please contact the police or approach any officer so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1608 of 18 December.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received reports at 1.58pm on an incident on Tay Street.

“We have two appliances there as well as a water rescue appliance.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with this incident.”

Late on Monday afternoon an eye-witness said: “There are still multiple police cars and fire appliances here.

“Mountain rescue teams are searching both sides of the Tay and around Moncreiffe Island.

“It looks like this could go on for some time.”

As night fell a spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that one fire appliance as well as two boat teams remained at the scene as a search of the river continued.