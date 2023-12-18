Helicopter and water rescue unit called to incident at River Tay in Perth

A police helicopter and a water rescue unit have been called to an incident at the River Tay in Perth.

The alarm was raised at Tay Street just before 2pm.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance remain at the scene.

The nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received reports at 1.58pm on an incident on Tay Street.

“We have two appliances there as well as a water rescue appliance.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with this incident.

“We remain at the scene.”

One witness said: “I arrived on Tay Street at about 3.15pm.

“There is a helicopter flying quite low. There are also two fire engines in attendance as well as six police cars and an ambulance.

“A cordon has been put up next to the steps up to the railway bridge.

“It appears to be some sort of rescue. There is a large emergency presence.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow