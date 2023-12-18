Helicopter and water rescue unit called to incident at River Tay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Helicopter and water rescue unit called to incident at River Tay in Perth

Firefighters, police and paramedics are also at the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Chloe Burrell
Emergency services at river rescue near the Tay in Perth
Emergency services on Tay Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A police helicopter and a water rescue unit have been called to an incident at the River Tay in Perth.

The alarm was raised at Tay Street just before 2pm.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance remain at the scene.

The nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed.

Police helicopter at Tay incident in Perth
A police helicopter has been spotted in the area. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received reports at 1.58pm on an incident on Tay Street.

“We have two appliances there as well as a water rescue appliance.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with this incident.

“We remain at the scene.”

One witness said: “I arrived on Tay Street at about 3.15pm.

“There is a helicopter flying quite low. There are also two fire engines in attendance as well as six police cars and an ambulance.

“A cordon has been put up next to the steps up to the railway bridge.

“It appears to be some sort of rescue. There is a large emergency presence.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

