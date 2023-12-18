Relish It: Fife takeaway owner ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction to Kirkcaldy closure plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relish It: Fife takeaway owner ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction to Kirkcaldy closure plan

The business will shut in Fife in the new year as it moves into Edinburgh.

By Gavin Harper
Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz.
Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz.

The boss of a Fife takeaway that will shut this month says he has been “overwhelmed” by the response from his loyal customers.

Last week, Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz announced the takeaway will close its operations in Kirkcaldy to move to Edinburgh.

Konnor said the move would take the business, which started from a snack van, “to the next level”.

‘Outrageous’ support following Relish It announcement

The announcement on the Relish It Facebook page attracted hundreds of comments from friends and customers wishing Konnor well for the move to the capital.

In an update, he said: “Thanks very much for the support. It has been absolutely outrageous the number of good luck messages.

“I think there’s a lot of negativity around folk trying to do well for themselves, but I’ve had nothing but love.

“I just want to say thanks – I did not expect that amount of well wishes.”

Relish It Kirkcaldy premises for sale

Konnor has subsequently advertised the Valley Gardens premises, which he moved into in September 2022, for sale.

He said it is in “one of the best and most sought-after spots in Fife” and includes “great parking and easy access”.

Konnor said he has carried out extensive refurbishments since moving in little over two years ago. Those include rewiring, new plumbing and building an office.

He said he’s had a good level of interest so far.

Konnor started the business from a van.

“I’ve had over a dozen people message about taking over the lease,” he said.

“I’m looking for someone with a legit business plan or already established who is serious and can see the opportunity that this is. No hassle, ready to go business set up in a fantastic area.

Konnor said anyone interested should contact him on contact@relish-it.com to arrange a viewing.

Meanwhile, details of the business’ move into Edinburgh are yet to be announced.

