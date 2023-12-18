Relish It: Fife takeaway owner ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction to Kirkcaldy closure plan

The boss of a Fife takeaway that will shut this month says he has been “overwhelmed” by the response from his loyal customers.

Last week, Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz announced the takeaway will close its operations in Kirkcaldy to move to Edinburgh.

Konnor said the move would take the business, which started from a snack van, “to the next level”.

‘Outrageous’ support following Relish It announcement

The announcement on the Relish It Facebook page attracted hundreds of comments from friends and customers wishing Konnor well for the move to the capital.

In an update, he said: “Thanks very much for the support. It has been absolutely outrageous the number of good luck messages.

“I think there’s a lot of negativity around folk trying to do well for themselves, but I’ve had nothing but love.

“I just want to say thanks – I did not expect that amount of well wishes.”

Relish It Kirkcaldy premises for sale

Konnor has subsequently advertised the Valley Gardens premises, which he moved into in September 2022, for sale.

He said it is in “one of the best and most sought-after spots in Fife” and includes “great parking and easy access”.

Konnor said he has carried out extensive refurbishments since moving in little over two years ago. Those include rewiring, new plumbing and building an office.

He said he’s had a good level of interest so far.

“I’ve had over a dozen people message about taking over the lease,” he said.

“I’m looking for someone with a legit business plan or already established who is serious and can see the opportunity that this is. No hassle, ready to go business set up in a fantastic area.

Konnor said anyone interested should contact him on contact@relish-it.com to arrange a viewing.

Meanwhile, details of the business’ move into Edinburgh are yet to be announced.