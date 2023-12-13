Kirkcaldy takeaway owner ‘gutted’ as Fife closure confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy takeaway owner ‘gutted’ as Fife closure confirmed

The owner said the decision to close was 'bittersweet' as he wants to pursue a lifelong dream.

By Gavin Harper
Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz.
Relish It owner Konnor Kwapisz.

The owner of a popular Kirkcaldy takeaway says he is “absolutely gutted” to be closing the business’ Fife operations.

Relish It sells a range of street food from its premises at Valley Gardens.

The business started as a snack van selling homemade relishes around Courier Country.

However, owner Konnor Kwapisz revealed on Wednesday afternoon the business will shut in Fife in the new year.

Relish It moving to Edinburgh

But Relish It will continue as it moves into Edinburgh.

Konnor said: “This is quite difficult for me. It is bittersweet.

“Relish is going to be closing down in Kirkcaldy at the end of January. I’ve got a fantastic opportunity and we’re going to be moving the business to Edinburgh.

Konnor started the business from a van.

“Anyone who knows me or the business, the dream has always been to have a sit-in restaurant. I’ve spoken about that for years.

“This opportunity has come up and it’s everything I’ve been looking for.”

He said the new Edinburgh partnership – of which he did not reveal any details – is a “win, win”.

‘You guys have been everything’

But an emotional Konnor, in a six-minute video posted on the Relish It Facebook page, said he is “absolutely gutted” that it means he will have to close in Fife.

“I can’t do them both,” he added.

“This is huge for us. This has been the dream from day dot. I can’t run them both and I need to go all-in so unfortunately the shop in Kirkcaldy is going to shut down.

“It is quite sad – you guys have been everything here. The customers have stuck with me – it has been mental.

“I do not have the time and the energy to train someone to run the business.

“I’m gutted we’re not going to be in Fife any more. Edinburgh is too big an opportunity and the potential is huge.”

Edinburgh move will take Relish It to ‘the next level’

Konnor thanked all the customers for their support.

“Thanks for absolutely everything – I appreciate all your custom. It’s so tough just now and you’ve no idea how much I appreciate that.

“It’s time for us to go to the next level and this is the next move.”

He said Relish is likely to close in the middle of next month. More details of the Edinburgh restaurant will be announced shortly.

