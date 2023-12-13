Kirkcaldy takeaway owner ‘gutted’ as Fife closure confirmed

The owner of a popular Kirkcaldy takeaway says he is “absolutely gutted” to be closing the business’ Fife operations.

Relish It sells a range of street food from its premises at Valley Gardens.

The business started as a snack van selling homemade relishes around Courier Country.

However, owner Konnor Kwapisz revealed on Wednesday afternoon the business will shut in Fife in the new year.

Relish It moving to Edinburgh

But Relish It will continue as it moves into Edinburgh.

Konnor said: “This is quite difficult for me. It is bittersweet.

“Relish is going to be closing down in Kirkcaldy at the end of January. I’ve got a fantastic opportunity and we’re going to be moving the business to Edinburgh.

“Anyone who knows me or the business, the dream has always been to have a sit-in restaurant. I’ve spoken about that for years.

“This opportunity has come up and it’s everything I’ve been looking for.”

He said the new Edinburgh partnership – of which he did not reveal any details – is a “win, win”.

‘You guys have been everything’

But an emotional Konnor, in a six-minute video posted on the Relish It Facebook page, said he is “absolutely gutted” that it means he will have to close in Fife.

“I can’t do them both,” he added.

“This is huge for us. This has been the dream from day dot. I can’t run them both and I need to go all-in so unfortunately the shop in Kirkcaldy is going to shut down.

“It is quite sad – you guys have been everything here. The customers have stuck with me – it has been mental.

“I do not have the time and the energy to train someone to run the business.

“I’m gutted we’re not going to be in Fife any more. Edinburgh is too big an opportunity and the potential is huge.”

Edinburgh move will take Relish It to ‘the next level’

Konnor thanked all the customers for their support.

“Thanks for absolutely everything – I appreciate all your custom. It’s so tough just now and you’ve no idea how much I appreciate that.

“It’s time for us to go to the next level and this is the next move.”

He said Relish is likely to close in the middle of next month. More details of the Edinburgh restaurant will be announced shortly.