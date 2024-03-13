Fears major Kennoway housing development could affect GP and school places

Plans for a major new housing development in Fife have prompted fears over access to GP services.

Up to 141 new houses are mooted for a site east of Kennoway, where health chiefs took over the running of the medical practice when a doctor retired last year.

Glasgow-based AS Homes Scotland’s proposals include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

And while the planning application has only just been lodged, official objections are already being received.

And other people are airing their views on social media.

What are the main concerns over Kennoway housing plan?

Some people have raised concerns that bringing more families into the village will make it difficult to get a doctor’s appointment.

Others are worried about the capacity of the primary school and the effect on available nursery places.

While some welcomed the proposal, one questioned: “Do we have school places and GPs available for 141 more houses?”

Only 14 of the planned houses are assigned as affordable, according to the application on the Fife Council website.

And that has prompted complaints over a lack of social housing, with homelessness at record levels in Fife.

Other concerns centre on an increase in traffic and loss of countryside.

Meanwhile, the developers describe the area as being close to the new Cameron Bridge railway station, which is due to open in June.

One commenter said the housebuilder was probably capitalising on the new train line, with the site likely to appeal to commuters.

Kennoway houses to be built over four years

The 17-acre site north of Seton Terrace has been zoned for housing for many years.

And AS Homes intends to develop it in three stages over the next four years.

If planning permission is granted, they hope to start on site before the end of this year.

Two in-person public consultation events were held in Kennoway last year, both of which were poorly attended.

Only one person turned up to view the plans at the first event on July 27.

And despite developers sending letters to all nearby householders before the second one in September, only three people attended.

‘Unprecedented pressures’ on Fife GP services

Kennoway Medical Group, which has 4,200 patients, has been run by NHS Fife and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership since October.

One of the two GPs there retired and plans were developed to ensure continued access to services.

According to the NHS Fife website, GP practices in the region are facing rising demand for services.

And there are growing numbers of registered patients, contributing to the “unprecedented pressures”.