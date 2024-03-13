Fears major Kennoway housing development could affect GP and school places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears major Kennoway housing development could affect GP and school places

A developer has lodged plans for 141 houses in the village.

By Claire Warrender
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane
Kennoway Medical Group. Image: Google Street View

Plans for a major new housing development in Fife have prompted fears over access to GP services.

Up to 141 new houses are mooted for a site east of Kennoway, where health chiefs took over the running of the medical practice when a doctor retired last year.

Glasgow-based AS Homes Scotland’s proposals include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

And while the planning application has only just been lodged, official objections are already being received.

And other people are airing their views on social media.

What are the main concerns over Kennoway housing plan?

Some people have raised concerns that bringing more families into the village will make it difficult to get a doctor’s appointment.

Others are worried about the capacity of the primary school and the effect on available nursery places.

While some welcomed the proposal, one questioned: “Do we have school places and GPs available for 141 more houses?”

The site of the Kennoway housing plan.
The site of the Kennoway housing plan.

Only 14 of the planned houses are assigned as affordable, according to the application on the Fife Council website.

And that has prompted complaints over a lack of social housing, with homelessness at record levels in Fife.

Other concerns centre on an increase in traffic and loss of countryside.

Meanwhile, the developers describe the area as being close to the new Cameron Bridge railway station, which is due to open in June.

One commenter said the housebuilder was probably capitalising on the new train line, with the site likely to appeal to commuters.

Kennoway houses to be built over four years

The 17-acre site north of Seton Terrace has been zoned for housing for many years.

And AS Homes intends to develop it in three stages over the next four years.

The new houses are planned for the east of Kennoway, just off Leven Road.
The housing plan is for the east of Kennoway, just off Leven Road.

If planning permission is granted, they hope to start on site before the end of this year.

Two in-person public consultation events were held in Kennoway last year, both of which were poorly attended.

Only one person turned up to view the plans at the first event on July 27.

And despite developers sending letters to all nearby householders before the second one in September, only three people attended.

‘Unprecedented pressures’ on Fife GP services

Kennoway Medical Group, which has 4,200 patients, has been run by NHS Fife and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership since October.

One of the two GPs there retired and plans were developed to ensure continued access to services.

According to the NHS Fife website, GP practices in the region are facing rising demand for services.

And there are growing numbers of registered patients, contributing to the “unprecedented pressures”.

