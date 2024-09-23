Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train

A man was arrested at Dundee Railway Station after an alleged sexual assault of a female passenger.

Police Scotland officers were called to the scene just after 6pm on Saturday to assist British Transport Police.

A local said he saw officers “running” into the station after arriving at the scene with blue lights on.

British Transport Police confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of section 3 and section 5 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Dundee Railway Atation at around 6.06pm on Saturday (21 September) following reports of a man sexually assaulting a woman on board a train.

“Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of section 3 and section 5 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.”