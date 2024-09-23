Dundee Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train Officers were seen "running" into the station after arriving at the scene with blue lights on. By James Simpson September 23 2024, 6:25pm September 23 2024, 6:25pm Share Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5088588/dundee-railway-station-sexual-assault-train-arrest/ Copy Link Police at the scene on Saturday. Image supplied A man was arrested at Dundee Railway Station after an alleged sexual assault of a female passenger. Police Scotland officers were called to the scene just after 6pm on Saturday to assist British Transport Police. A local said he saw officers “running” into the station after arriving at the scene with blue lights on. British Transport Police confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of section 3 and section 5 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Dundee Railway Atation at around 6.06pm on Saturday (21 September) following reports of a man sexually assaulting a woman on board a train. “Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of section 3 and section 5 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.”