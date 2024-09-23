Woman, 45, reported missing from Callander traced ‘safe and well’

A 45-year-old woman reported missing from Callander has been traced “safe and well”.

Sarah Flett was last seen in the Stirling Road area of the town at around 9am on Sunday.

Police renewed their appeal on Monday after CCTV footage emerged of Sarah – in Fallin – just outside Stirling.

They confirmed the missing woman has now been traced.

A spokesperson said: “Sarah Flett, 45, who had been reported missing from the Forth Valley, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”