Woman, 45, reported missing from Callander traced ‘safe and well’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Woman, 45, reported missing from Callander traced ‘safe and well’

Police launched an appeal to trace Sarah Flett on Sunday.

By James Simpson
A police officer.
Sarah Flett from Callander has been found. Image: Police Scotland

A 45-year-old woman reported missing from Callander has been traced “safe and well”.

Sarah Flett was last seen in the Stirling Road area of the town at around 9am on Sunday.

Police renewed their appeal on Monday after CCTV footage emerged of Sarah – in Fallin – just outside Stirling.

They confirmed the missing woman has now been traced.

A spokesperson said: “Sarah Flett, 45, who had been reported missing from the Forth Valley, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

More from News

The A977 near Blairingone.
Man, 85, dies four days after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry
Police at Dundee Railway Station
Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train
What was once an MOD site will become one of Scotland's biggest film studios. Image: Stirling Council
Inside Stirling's former Ministry of Defence building set to become major film studio
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Plans lodged to turn Auchterarder toilets into banking hub
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Asda worker's £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver
Taxi stock
Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas
5
Halbeath Park and Ride.
Drivers ticketed at Fife park and ride as council warns site is 'particularly busy'
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
Outrage as Dundee United fans' bus raided by police leaving TV host without house…
10
Ross Russell welding the new Bell Rock walkway. Image: Rob Ionides/Northern Lighthouse Board
VIDEO: Why a helicopter has been buzzing around the Bell Rock lighthouse off Arbroath
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth-born whisky brand The Famous Grouse bought by billionaire Scottish drinks family

Conversation