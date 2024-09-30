8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course

The Old Course in St Andrews is no stranger to welcoming big names from the world of golf.

But the iconic links have also welcomed some of the most famous people on the planet.

From US presidents to popstars and Hollywood legends, the list of visitors to the Fife town’s most famous green space is packed with A-listers.

With the Dunhill Links set to bring more well-known faces to the town this week, we take a look at eight celebrities who have played the Old Course away from the annual event.

1. A round of golf in style

In May 2023, popstar Harry Styles was pictured having a round of golf before his sell-out gigs in Murrayfield.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was the centre of attention during his round and took some time to chat with fans.

An onlooker said there were “lots of teenage girls” there to see him as well as paparazzi.

2. A swing (and a miss) from Lewis Capaldi

Fellow pop star Lewis Capaldi was also spotted taking on the Old Course.

Capaldi, 27, was left red-faced when his wayward shot on the 18th when his tee shot hit a passing car.

The singer was spotted with his hand over his mouth as friends laughed at his misfortune.

An onlooker said: “It was a terrible shot, which he sliced right away from where it was intended to go.

“It hit the car with an almighty thud.”

3. Whole lot of St Andrews history for Niall

Styles’ One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is no stranger to the Old Course.

In July 2016, the singer grabbed a picture on the Swilcan Bridge during his 18 holes.

But the keen golfer has been a familiar face in the town over the years.

He returned in 2023 for the launch of a new golf initiative.

He told The Courier: “Next to making music, golf is a huge passion of mine, which is why I want to support people from all walks of life to give it a try.”

4. Obama’s charity visit

In May 2017, former US president Barack Obama was pictured teeing off at the Old Course.

Obama, the 44th US president, went for a round of golf before a charity dinner in Edinburgh.

The politician took part in a Q&A event hosted by businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

5. Clinton on the Bill

Keeping on the presidential theme, 42nd US President Bill Clinton has visited the Old Course at least twice.

The first time, in 2001, he played a round at the course using a 50-year-old guide booklet to help him avoid some of its hazards.

He flew in by helicopter and told spectators: “Hopefully, my caddy will keep me out of the bunkers!”

In June 2013, he played the Old Course again as part of a charity visit to Scotland with the Clinton Foundation.

He told The Courier on completion of his round: “It’s always a fantastic and memorable experience to visit the Home of Golf.”

6. From Bond to bunkers

Following the death of Sir Sean Connery in 2020, Jason Connery said his father’s ashes would be scattered at a St Andrews golf course.

While it was not confirmed where this would happen, the James Bond actor was a member of the R&A – golf’s governing body in the UK.

The actor was pictured by DC Thomson during a round at the Old Course in 1979 with legends including Jack Nicklaus.

Sir Sean first learned to play golf for his role as secret agent James Bond in 1964 movie Goldfinger.

7. Big Weekend for The Jonas Brothers

Pop superstars The Jonas Brothers dropped by the Old Course while in the area for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2023.

In a post, St Andrews Links said: “(We) hope you enjoyed your time at The Home of Golf.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1 presenter Gregg James – who was also in town for the festival – grabbed a selfie next to the Old Course during a visit.

8. Fore-mula 1 star

Most recently, Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc drew crowds during a round at the Old Course.

The Ferrari driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, stopped by Auchterlonies of St Andrews during his visit on Friday.

A shop employee told The Courier: “He spent maybe about half an hour or so in the shop, he was pleasant and very nice.”

Other notable visitors to St Andrews Old Course

Not everyone who has visited the Old Course has played the famous links.

In 2006, future president Donald Trump was pictured saying his US Apprentice catchphrase, “You’re fired”, during a visit to the course.

The visit was part of a whirlwind tour of Scotland to promote his then-planned golf course in Aberdeenshire.

It is unclear whether Trump – a keen player – ever completed a round at the Old Course.

Meanwhile, Barcelona used the Old Course Hotel as a base during a visit to Scotland in 2008.

Fans turned out to get a glimpse of superstars like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thierry Henry.

Players also held a press conference at the hotel.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the other famous clubs to have used the Old Course Hotel during trips north, with the London club visiting in 2014.