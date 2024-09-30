8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course

Famous faces including US presidents, popstars and Hollywood legends have taken to the iconic links.

Fans meet Lewis Capaldi at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans meet Lewis Capaldi at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

The Old Course in St Andrews is no stranger to welcoming big names from the world of golf.

But the iconic links have also welcomed some of the most famous people on the planet.

From US presidents to popstars and Hollywood legends, the list of visitors to the Fife town’s most famous green space is packed with A-listers.

With the Dunhill Links set to bring more well-known faces to the town this week, we take a look at eight celebrities who have played the Old Course away from the annual event.

1. A round of golf in style

Harry Styles at the Old Course in St Andrews.
Harry Styles at St Andrews Links Golf course. Image: Yazzmine Florence

In May 2023, popstar Harry Styles was pictured having a round of golf before his sell-out gigs in Murrayfield.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was the centre of attention during his round and took some time to chat with fans.

An onlooker said there were “lots of teenage girls” there to see him as well as paparazzi.

2. A swing (and a miss) from Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi's reaction after his sliced shot on the 18th at St Andrews Old Course hit a passing car.
Singer Lewis Capaldi’s reaction after he sliced his tee shot on the 18th at St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fellow pop star Lewis Capaldi was also spotted taking on the Old Course.

Capaldi, 27, was left red-faced when his wayward shot on the 18th when his tee shot hit a passing car.

The singer was spotted with his hand over his mouth as friends laughed at his misfortune.

An onlooker said: “It was a terrible shot, which he sliced right away from where it was intended to go.

“It hit the car with an almighty thud.”

3. Whole lot of St Andrews history for Niall

Niall Horan on the Swilcan Bridge.
Niall Horan helps launch ‘Golf.Golf’ in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Styles’ One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is no stranger to the Old Course.

In July 2016, the singer grabbed a picture on the Swilcan Bridge during his 18 holes.

But the keen golfer has been a familiar face in the town over the years.

He returned in 2023 for the launch of a new golf initiative.

He told The Courier: “Next to making music, golf is a huge passion of mine, which is why I want to support people from all walks of life to give it a try.”

4. Obama’s charity visit

Barack Obama in St Andrews in 2017. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

In May 2017, former US president Barack Obama was pictured teeing off at the Old Course.

Obama, the 44th US president, went for a round of golf before a charity dinner in Edinburgh.

The politician took part in a Q&A event hosted by businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

5. Clinton on the Bill

Former US president Bill Clinton at the Old Course in St Andrews.
Former President of the United States Bill Clinton, playing a round of golf at St Andrews in 2013. Image: DC Thomson

Keeping on the presidential theme, 42nd US President Bill Clinton has visited the Old Course at least twice.

The first time, in 2001,  he played a round at the course using a 50-year-old guide booklet to help him avoid some of its hazards.

He flew in by helicopter and told spectators: “Hopefully, my caddy will keep me out of the bunkers!”

In June 2013, he played the Old Course again as part of a charity visit to Scotland with the Clinton Foundation.

He told The Courier on completion of his round: “It’s always a fantastic and memorable experience to visit the Home of Golf.”

6. From Bond to bunkers

Sir Sean Conery, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Glen Campbell at the Old Course, St Andrews in 1979
Sir Sean Connery, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Glen Campbell at the Old Course, St Andrews in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

Following the death of Sir Sean Connery in 2020, Jason Connery said his father’s ashes would be scattered at a St Andrews golf course.

While it was not confirmed where this would happen, the James Bond actor was a member of the R&A – golf’s governing body in the UK.

The actor was pictured by DC Thomson during a round at the Old Course in 1979 with legends including Jack Nicklaus.

Sir Sean first learned to play golf for his role as secret agent James Bond in 1964 movie Goldfinger.

7. Big Weekend for The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers at St Andrews' Old Course
The Jonas Brothers enjoy a round at the iconic Old Course. Image: St Andrews Links/Instagram

Pop superstars The Jonas Brothers dropped by the Old Course while in the area for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2023.

In a post, St Andrews Links said: “(We) hope you enjoyed your time at The Home of Golf.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1 presenter Gregg James – who was also in town for the festival – grabbed a selfie next to the Old Course during a visit.

8. Fore-mula 1 star

Charles Leclerc alongside Glemuir managing director Mikhel Ruia.
Charles Leclerc alongside Glemuir managing director Mikhel Ruia. Image: Auchterlonies of St Andrews

Most recently, Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc drew crowds during a round at the Old Course.

The Ferrari driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, stopped by Auchterlonies of St Andrews during his visit on Friday.

A shop employee told The Courier: “He spent maybe about half an hour or so in the shop, he was pleasant and very nice.”

Other notable visitors to St Andrews Old Course

Not everyone who has visited the Old Course has played the famous links.

In 2006, future president Donald Trump was pictured saying his US Apprentice catchphrase, “You’re fired”, during a visit to the course.

Donald Trump at the Old Course in 2006.
Donald Trump at the Old Course, St Andrews, in 2006. Image: PA

The visit was part of a whirlwind tour of Scotland to promote his then-planned golf course in Aberdeenshire.

It is unclear whether Trump – a keen player – ever completed a round at the Old Course.

Meanwhile, Barcelona used the Old Course Hotel as a base during a visit to Scotland in 2008.

Barcelona players Samuel Eto’o (left) and Andres Iniesta meet the media during a press conference in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson
Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson
Tottenham player Rafael van der Vaart outside the Old Course Hotel in 2014. Image: DC Thomson

Fans turned out to get a glimpse of superstars like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thierry Henry.

Players also held a press conference at the hotel.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the other famous clubs to have used the Old Course Hotel during trips north, with the London club visiting in 2014.

  • Do you have memories of any other celebrity visitors to the Old Course? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Fife

Missing Jamie Lyons from Fife.
New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital
A train arriving in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
List of key price changes as Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail fares rise by…
8
Charlene Hynd
Drug-driver forced closure of A92 in Fife
Police are searching for Jamie Lyons. Image: by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Dysart man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Police probe serious assault on boy, 14, in Glenrothes
The bike ended up underneath the minibus after the Glenrothes crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Man, 23, hospitalised after Glenrothes crash involving off-road bike and minibus
Ali Mitchell, head teachr at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy head teacher vows 'strong' action after spate of malicious fire alarms
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Five people injured after crash closes Fife road

Conversation