Fife

Jonas Brothers among celebrities visiting Old Course in St Andrews during Big Weekend

The trio - Kevin, Joe and Nick - played the iconic links while they were in the area for the Dundee music festival.

By Ben MacDonald
The Jonas Brothers enjoy a round at the iconic Old Course. Image: St Andrews Links/Instagram

Pop superstars the Jonas Brothers were among the celebrities enjoying a visit to the Old Course in St Andrews during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The trio – Kevin, Joe and Nick – played the iconic course while they were in the area for the Dundee music festival.

The Old Course shared a snap of the Waffle House hitmakers on social media.

The brothers and their entourage also took the chance to get an obligatory picture standing on top of the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole.

The Jonas Brothers on the Swilcan Bridge. Image: Joe Jonas/Instagram

In its post, St Andrews Links said: “Talk about a ‘Big Weekend’.

“From the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend to the first tee of the Old Course, not a bad few days for the Jonas Brothers.

“(We) hope you enjoyed your time at The Home of Golf.”

The band were not the only celebrities enjoying a day out in St Andrews during Big Weekend.

Greg James takes 99 bus to St Andrews

Radio 1 DJ Greg James also got a selfie next to the 18th green at the Old Course.

He posted on Instagram: “One of my favourite weeks on the radio ever building up to Big Weekend.

“I really love this part of the world and had the best time exploring it all.

“Nana got the 99 bus to St Andrews to have an influencer blessed moment on the beach.”

He also shared a photo from the bus.

Greg James shared his view from the 99 bus to St Andrews. Image: Greg James/Instagram
The DJ snapped a selfie at the Old Course. Image: Greg James/Instagram

The visits came just days after Harry Styles enjoyed a round of golf in St Andrews before his gigs at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Rumours then swirled that he had been spotted at the links in Carnoustie on Sunday amid speculation about an appearance at Big Weekend – but that never came to fruition.

Claims that Niall Horan had also joined him for a round were dispelled when the former One Direction star revealed he had only arrived in Dundee two hours before his Big Weekend performance due to travel problems.

Harry Styles also enjoyed a round on the course. Image: Supplied

However, some on social media were unhappy at news of the popstars being able to enjoy a round on the famous golf course.

Several questioned whether they had been part of a ballot to play – which is how golfers normally get a round at St Andrews.

Earlier in the week, James had shared his love for the east coast of Scotland after a visit to Elie.

The presenter, whose wife Bella Mackie’s family hails from Kirriemuir, took a group of co-workers to The Ship Inn and enjoyed cricket on the beach.

