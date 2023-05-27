Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Greg James jokes he ‘works for Visit Scotland now’ as he plays cricket on Fife beach

The BBC star took Scots DJ Arielle Free and a group of co-workers to The Ship Inn in Elie - which boasts its own cricket beach. 

By Poppy Watson
Greg James raved about his day in Elie on social media. Image: The Ship Inn at Elie/Facebook.
Radio presenter Greg James has shared his love for Scotland after enjoying a game of cricket on a Fife beach.

The BBC star took Scots DJ Arielle Free and a group of co-workers to The Ship Inn at Elie – which boasts its own cricket beach – on Wednesday.

He is currently hosting BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee, which kicked off on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Greg shared videos and pictures from the day out with his one million Instagram followers.

He wrote: “I took Arielle and the rest of the genius team who put together this week’s breakfast show madness round the coast yesterday to one of the all time great spots…

Greg and the team on the beach in Elie.
Greg shared pictures online. Image: Greg James/Instagram.

“A PUB WITH A CRICKET BEACH.

“In my element doesn’t even begin to cover it. Thanks to Graham and the team at The Ship Inn and everyone that came down to play while the breakfast team (minus Tom) downed rosé in the sun.

“What a week we’re having x

“Ps. I work for Visit Scotland now.”

Greg, whose wife Bella Mackie’s family hails from Kirriemuir, has previously told of his love for Fife.

After a visit to the region last summer, he joked on social media that he was starting a petition to host BBC Radio One’s Breakfast Show from the Kingdom.

The Ship Inn also shared some snaps from Greg’s visit this week.

The pub posted on Facebook: “The Ship Inn has nominated a new groundsman, Greg James!

“We were delighted to welcome back Greg today who joined us for a match this afternoon as The Ship Inn cricket club got in some practise for Sunday’s cricket match.”

Rolling the wicket! The Ship Inn has nominated a new groundsman @greg_james! We were delighted to welcome back Greg…

Posted by The Ship Inn, Elie on Thursday, 25 May 2023

The Ship Inn at Elie claims to be the only pub in Britain to have a cricket team with a pitch on the beach.

And it is not the only eatery in Tayside and Fife Greg has visited this week.

Earlier this week, as preparations got under way for the festival, he was spotted enjoying coffee and bagels at Heather Street Food, next to the V&A, in Dundee.

