Greg James jokes he ‘works for Visit Scotland now’ as he plays cricket on Fife beach

Radio presenter Greg James has shared his love for Scotland after enjoying a game of cricket on a Fife beach.

The BBC star took Scots DJ Arielle Free and a group of co-workers to The Ship Inn at Elie – which boasts its own cricket beach – on Wednesday.

He is currently hosting BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee, which kicked off on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Greg shared videos and pictures from the day out with his one million Instagram followers.

He wrote: “I took Arielle and the rest of the genius team who put together this week’s breakfast show madness round the coast yesterday to one of the all time great spots…

“A PUB WITH A CRICKET BEACH.

“In my element doesn’t even begin to cover it. Thanks to Graham and the team at The Ship Inn and everyone that came down to play while the breakfast team (minus Tom) downed rosé in the sun.

“What a week we’re having x

“Ps. I work for Visit Scotland now.”

Greg, whose wife Bella Mackie’s family hails from Kirriemuir, has previously told of his love for Fife.

After a visit to the region last summer, he joked on social media that he was starting a petition to host BBC Radio One’s Breakfast Show from the Kingdom.

The Ship Inn also shared some snaps from Greg’s visit this week.

The pub posted on Facebook: “The Ship Inn has nominated a new groundsman, Greg James!

“We were delighted to welcome back Greg today who joined us for a match this afternoon as The Ship Inn cricket club got in some practise for Sunday’s cricket match.”

Rolling the wicket! The Ship Inn has nominated a new groundsman @greg_james! We were delighted to welcome back Greg… Posted by The Ship Inn, Elie on Thursday, 25 May 2023

The Ship Inn at Elie claims to be the only pub in Britain to have a cricket team with a pitch on the beach.

And it is not the only eatery in Tayside and Fife Greg has visited this week.

Earlier this week, as preparations got under way for the festival, he was spotted enjoying coffee and bagels at Heather Street Food, next to the V&A, in Dundee.