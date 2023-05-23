Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
BBC reveals Radio 1 Big Weekend TV coverage plans as Greg James spotted in Dundee

The festival will be broadcast on BBC One.

By Chloe Burrell
Greg James at the Heather Street Food van outside of V&A Dundee.
Greg James in Dundee ahead of Big Weekend. Image: Heather Street Food

Thousands of music fans are getting set to descend on Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

But those unable to get a ticket to the event on Saturday or Sunday will still be able to enjoy the action from home.

The BBC has confirmed its plans for TV coverage of the Camperdown Park event.

Names on the bill include Tom Grennan, The 1975, Jess Glynne, Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan.

TV coverage of Big Weekend

Big Weekend kicks off on Friday night, with each performance available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

Highlights will also be uploaded to Radio 1’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, The 1975’s headline set will be shown on BBC One from 22.20pm until 23.20pm – though the broadcast timings may not match the set timings.

Meanwhile highlights from the weekend will be shown on BBC One on Monday between 11.25pm and 12.25am.

Greg James in Dundee

Elsewhere, Radio 1 breakfast DJ Greg James has been broadcasting from near the V&A this week – and has been spotted out and about in Dundee in the lead-up to the Big Weekend.

He was snapped paying a visit to Heather Street Food, next to the V&A, which shared the photo on Instagram.

The post said: “True to his word, Greg James stopped by for coffee and bagels after his morning show this morning.

“He’s presenting the morning show at V&A Dundee all week in the run-up to Big Weekend.

“You’ll see the Radio 1 truck outside the museum.”

Revellers heading to the Big Weekend could be set to enjoy sunshine and high temperatures.

