Radio 1’s Big Weekend forecast: Will sun shine on thousands of fans in Dundee?

The latest weather forecast for the three-day music festival at Camperdown Park.

By Ben MacDonald
Anne-Marie is performing at Big Weekend on Sunday. Image: PA

It is known as the sunniest city in Scotland – but will Dundee enjoy summer weather for Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

About 80,000 people will descend on Camperdown Park between Friday and Sunday to see names like Tom Grennan, The 1975, Jess Glynne, Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan.

The event will act as an opener to the UK’s festival season.

And revellers will be hoping for sunny and warm conditions to enjoy the three-day feast of music.

We have the latest forecast for Big Weekend – which we are updating daily in the lead-up to the event.

Big Weekend Dundee: Friday weather forecast

Big Weekend kicks off on Friday night with a special dance event.

Home-grown acts like Hannah Laing and AmyElle will entertain revellers on top of stars like Jamie XX, Arielle Free, Pete Tong and Sarah Story.

According to the Met Office, those heading to Camperdown Park in time for the gates opening on Friday afternoon should expect highs of 16°C.

Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage on Friday. Image: David Pollock

While there may be some sunshine in the afternoon, it is expected to be mainly cloudy.

It may be feeling chilly by the time the opening night comes to an end, with temperatures of about 11°C at 10pm.

Big Weekend Dundee: Saturday weather forecast

Those heading to Big Weekend on Saturday can expect to see the best weather of the weekend.

After a bright start, some cloud is forecast to move in during the afternoon, but there should be sunny intervals throughout the day.

Jess Glynne will perform on the Saturday.

Those enjoying music from the likes of The 1975, the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne may need to top up on the sunscreen, too, with expected highs of 18°C.

However, with a breeze of more than 20mph at times, it may feel slightly cooler.

Big Weekend Dundee: Sunday weather forecast

The Met Office predicts more dry weather for Sunday as fans enjoy the final day of Big Weekend.

But it will be cloudier and cooler than previous days with highs of just 14°C which, once again, could feel a degree or two lower in the breeze.

Lewis Capaldi performed at Fat Sam’s at the weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It should stay dry for the headline performance from Lewis Capaldi – fresh from his intimate gigs at Fat Sam’s on Saturday – though could be feeling as cold as 8°C by the end of the event.

Niall Horan, Zara Larsson and Wet Leg are among the other acts performing throughout the day.

All you need to know about Big Weekend

The Courier’s comprehensive coverage of Big Weekend will keep you up to date with all you need to know, including:

Conversation

