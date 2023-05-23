Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Dundee

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Dundee: All you need to know including timings, map, age limit and more

Our guide also includes opening times, food and drink, parking and weather ahead of the festival.

Fans arriving at Camperdown Park the last time Big Weekend was held in 2006.
By Chloe Burrell

Dundee is preparing to host one of the biggest parties of the year as Radio 1’s Big Weekend comes to Camperdown Park.

About 80,000 revellers will descend on the festival between Friday and Sunday.

Stars like Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan, the Jonas Brothers and Raye will entertain crowds throughout the three days.

We have everything you need to know ahead of Big Weekend including timings, details on the age limit, a site map, parking, weather forecast, food and drink and what you can take to the event – plus much more.

Radio 1 Big Weekend set times and running order

Big Weekend runs from Friday May 26 to Sunday May 28.

Friday kicks off with a dance spectacular featuring the likes of local acts Hannah Laing and AmyElle alongside the likes of Jamie XX, Pete Tong, Arielle Free and Sarah Story.

No set times have been confirmed for Friday yet.

Saturday and Sunday set times are also yet to be revealed, with details expected to be confirmed on the day, but the BBC has announced the Jonas Brothers will be the opening headliner at 12.30pm on Saturday.

The Jonas Brothers will open on Saturday. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

The running order is also still to be confirmed but the acts playing the main stage are:

Saturday: The Jonas Brothers, The 1975, ArrDee, Charlie Hedges, Jack Saunders, Jess Glynne, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tom Grennan.

Sunday: Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie, Arielle Free, Becky Hill, Jeremiah Asiamah, Niall Horan, Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Wet Leg and Zara Larsson.

There are a total of four stages across the weekend – main stage, future sounds stage, dance stage and BBC Music introducing stage.

What time does the festival open and close?

Friday: Gates open at 3pm with music also starting around that time. The event will conclude at 11pm.

Saturday and Sunday: Gates open at 10.30am with the opening headliner on stage at 12.30pm. The event runs until around 10pm.

Is there an age limit?

To attend Friday’s event, you must be aged 18 or over.

There is no age restriction for Saturday or Sunday, however those aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult, aged 18 or over, at all times.

Anyone aged two or under does not need a ticket but must be with an adult.

Those with young kids can take larger bags, subject to a search, and baby changing facilities will be available.

Bars will also be operating a ‘challenge 25’ policy.

Big Weekend map and facilities

Camperdown Park is about three miles from the city centre.

There will only be one entrance and exit for the event, via the main entrance at the eastern end of the park, at the green gate.

Once you leave the park, there will be no readmission.

A map released by the BBC shows the layout of Camperdown Park (click to open full size).

A map of the Radio 1 Big Weekend site (click to open full size). Image: BBC/Ticketmaster

That includes a Radio 1 photo booth, for the first time in the event’s history.

Located to the left of the main stage, this will allow revellers the chance to get photos with some of the artists, presenters and friends.

There will also be a fairground, merchandise stalls, a quiet tent and craft beer outlet.

Weather forecast

The latest Met Office forecast shows Big Weekend revellers should enjoy dry weather with the best of the conditions on Saturday when it could hit 19°C.

However, organisers say fans should come prepared for all weather.

Where to find Big Weekend parking and taxis

Other than for those with access needs, no parking will be available at Camperdown Park.

A host of other parking options are available elsewhere in the city, including a dedicated parking site at Riverside Drive playing fields, which costs £7 per day.

Road closures around Camperdown Park (click to open full size). Image: Dundee City Council

For taxis, a drop-off facility will be available at Dryburgh Industrial Estate, with revellers able to make use of a taxi rank on Coupar Angus Road after the event.

A series of road closures will be in place.

How to use shuttle buses

Free shuttle buses have been arranged by Dundee City Council to take ticket-holders to and from the site.

The pick-up point will be at Slessor Gardens at the Waterfront, with fans dropped at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, close to the entrance of the park.

Tickets can be booked in advance online and journeys to and from Camperdown Park will need to be bought separately.

There will also be a shuttle bus to and from Riverside Drive for anyone using the car park there.

Can you still get tickets?

All Saturday and Sunday tickets are sold out with a resale function no longer available

Tickets are still available online for Friday’s event, costing £20.50 each.

What food and drink will be available?

Fans are allowed to take food and one soft drink into the event, as long as the drink is in an unopened, sealed, plastic or paper container no bigger than 500ml.

You cannot take alcohol into the event, or soft drinks in cans or glasses.

However, empty reusable containers of any size – metal or plastic – are permitted for refilling at water points.

The BBC says there will be “plenty” of food options on-site including child-friendly, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free selections.

Details of which food retailers will be on the site have not been confirmed but the likes of pizzas, curries, burgers, fish and chips and loaded fries will be on offer, along with ice cream and other sweet treats.

Alcohol retailers have also yet to be confirmed but Dundee-based 71 Brewing has confirmed it will be selling beer at the Big Weekend.

No details have been released about prices for food or drink.

Do you need cash?

The Big Weekend site is operating as a contactless event, with payments only available via card or Apple/Google Pay.

There will be no cash machines at the site.

Can you watch Radio 1 Big Weekend on TV?

Each performance will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with highlights also uploaded to Radio 1’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, the 1975’s headline set will be shown on BBC One with a best moments programme to be shown on Monday night.

What can you take to the festival?

Fans can take one A4-sized bag each.

Items permitted include:

  • Spare clothes
  • Sun cream
  • Empty re-usable plastic or metal bottles
  • Medication
  • Food and one unopened soft drink in a sealed plastic or paper container

Banned items include:

  • Drugs
  • Knives
  • Drones and professional photography equipment
  • Selfie sticks
  • Chairs (except for registered access customers)
  • Flags
  • Fireworks, flares, gas canisters and smoke canisters
  • Laser devices
  • Megaphones and air horns
  • Balloons and Chinese lanterns
  • Glass and cans
  • Blow torches
  • Golf umbrellas 1m or more in length

