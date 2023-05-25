Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
ScotRail says extra late trains being put on for Big Weekend – but won’t reveal when they leave Dundee

The operator has also responded to claims it has "cancelled" several services from the city.

By Bryan Copland
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

ScotRail says it is putting on extra late trains leaving Dundee after Radio 1’s Big Weekend – but will not confirm when they are running.

The event at Camperdown Park kicks off on Friday with about 80,000 people are expected through the gates over the three days.

ScotRail says it will be adding extra capacity to services to and from Dundee.

In an update about its plans for the weekend, ScotRail said: “We’re adding additional carriages to services connecting Dundee with Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen throughout the weekend with extra late-night services back towards the three cities each evening.

“If you’re going to the festival, please plan ahead and allow additional time for travel as services are expected to be busy, and queuing systems may be in place at key stations across the country.

A queueing system may be in place at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Buying return tickets in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app will help your journey run smoothly.

“Our mTickets system means you can buy tickets from the comfort of your home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on your mobile device.

“As with all large events, we’ll extra staff will be on hand to assist you, and please remember that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on our trains and in our stations.”

ScotRail not advertising extra train times

However, when asked by The Courier for details on when the last trains will leave, a spokesman said ScotRail does not advertise the timings of extra services as it means it can manage queues more efficiently.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’ll be running as many trains as possible to help people enjoy the occasion, however, trains will be much busier than normal, so our advice to anyone travelling this weekend is to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

“Buying return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website will minimise your need to queue and help your day run smoothly.”

Operator responds to ‘cancelled trains’ claims

The firm has also faced criticism from several social media users for “cancelling” late-night trains over the weekend.

One posted on Twitter: “@ScotRail where has this train (11.30pm on Sunday) gone?

“Now the last train home from Dundee is 9.20pm?!”

Another wrote: “@ScotRail absolutely furious. Cancelled last train from Dundee to Lochgelly on 28th and so Radio One Big Weekend event ruined as will have to miss the headliners to get home as too late for alternatives and accommodation. Unacceptable.”

One other fan said: “@ScotRail Any update on trains for Radio 1?

“You have cancelled all later trains leaving Dundee hundreds probably going to be stranded in Dundee, or everyone having to go for the last train and miss the headliner act.”

Others have made similar claims.

Asked to comment, a spokesman said: “No services have been cancelled.

“I think a couple of the additional services had been loaded on to retail systems in error and since been removed. These services will still run.

Zara Larsson is among the acts playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“Our advice to those attending the festival is to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel as services are expected to be busy.

“Customers should head back to the station as quickly as possible when the event ends and join the appropriate queue. We’ll have additional staff on hand to direct them.”

Shuttle buses will run between Slessor Gardens – just outside the station – and the festival site for anyone arriving in the city by train.

Dundee City Council has confirmed travel plans for those driving or looking to get a taxi.

Conversation

