Jim Goodwin says he ‘would have taken’ current Dundee United position when they were at foot of Premiership six weeks ago

Despite United's two-point deficit at the bottom of the table, Tangerines boss Goodwin admits he would have welcomed this scenario last month.

By Alan Temple and Cain Lindsay
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Defiant Jim Goodwin insists he would have accepted Dundee United’s current plight six weeks ago when the Tangerines were cut adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.

United fell five points behind relegation rivals Ross County after the Staggies’ 2-0 win at St Johnstone on April 8.

And despite their two-point deficit at the foot of the table, the Tangerines’ boss admits he would have welcomed this scenario last month.

‘Motivation to prove people wrong’

“We are still very much in it and we need to be positive,” said Goodwin.

“There’s a hell of a lot to play for at the bottom end of the table and three teams are in the mix: ourselves, Killie and County.

“That’s the way it was when I first came in the door and that’s how it is now.

“I think if you’d offered me the chance, with two games to go, to still be in the fight — considering we were five points adrift before the Hibs game — then we would have all taken that.

“Four games ago, people were saying we were out of it and would pull ourselves clear.

“Three games later, everyone is writing us off. We have to use that as motivation and try to prove people wrong. It’s as simple as that.”

Jim Goodwin's United could be officially relegated on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Goodwin believes his side are capable of scoring goals, but need to cut out silly errors if they want to avoid the drop.

“We need to tidy things up in the back area because I believe we will score goals,” continued Goodwin.

“I believe we always carry an attacking threat, not just since I have been in.

“The crux of the problems since I have been in has not been keeping enough clean sheets.

“That is something we need to nail down in the next two games to give us a chance of getting the points we need.

“To stay in the league we need to defend better, it is as simple as that.”

‘Good options in the front areas’

And the United boss retains his attacking belief, even if top scorer Steven Fletcher, whose fitness will be assessed on Wednesday, is unavailable.

“You would always like to have more options but at the same time we have good enough players in those forward areas,” Goodwin insisted.

“Rory MacLeod has done well. He still wants that opportunity to go and score.

Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS.

“Miller Thomson came on and I thought he did well against Livingston and brought something different.

“Peter Pawlett is also back in the mix, so he is another good attacking option.

“We have good options in the front areas but as a manager you are always eager for more.”

