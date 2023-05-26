Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee

Food and drink prices at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee revealed

Prices for alcoholic and soft drinks, as well as food, have been confirmed for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.

By Chloe Burrell
Food vendor at Big Weekend.
One of the vendors at Big Weekend in Dundee.

The biggest party of the year has finally landed in Dundee as Radio 1’s Big Weekend gets underway at Camperdown Park.

80,000 revellers are expected to descend on the festival between Friday and Sunday.

Stars set to take to the stage include Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, The 1975, the Jonas Brothers and Tom Grennan.

The festival kicked off on Friday ahead of a dance spectacular, featuring local acts Hannah Laing and AmyElle alongside Pete Tong and Jamie XX.

And there’s always that talking point – the food and drink prices. How much is a pint? What does a burger cost at a festival in 2023?

Here’s what you need to know.

Alcohol prices at Big Weekend

Fans are allowed to take food and one soft drink into the event as long as the drink is in an unopened, sealed, plastic or paper container no bigger than 500ml.

You cannot take alcohol or soft drinks in cans or glasses into the event – however there is plenty on offer inside.

A list of drinks available are:

Beer and cider:

  • Madri Excepcional – Half: £3.30 Pint: £6.50
  • Atlantic Pale Ale – Half: £3.40 Pint: £6.70
  • Aspall Cider – Half: £3.30 Pint: £6.50
  • Staropramen 330ml – £4.50
List of food and drink vendors at Radio 1 Big Weekend.

Wine:

  • The Headliner (Red, White, Rose) 187ml – £7.60; 750ml – £28.20

Moth Cocktails:

  • Margarita 125ml – £9.00
  • Espresso Martini 125ml – £9.00
  • Mojito 200ml – £9.00
  • Aperitivo Spritz 200ml – £9.00

Spirits and Mix:

  • Edinburgh Gin, Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger, Vodka, Whisky and Spiced Rum
  • Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Cranberry, Orange, Tonic and Soda – 25ml: £6.10 (regular spirit and mixer)
    50ml: £8.10 (large spirit and mixer)
  • Jägermeister 25ml – £5.00
  • Sambuca 25ml – £5.00

Seltzer:

  • Bodega Bay Hard Seltzer (Apple, Cherry, Elderflower) 330ml – £6.50

Softs:

  • Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta 500ml – £4.00
  • Orange Juice and Cranberry Juice 250ml – £2.50
  • Red Bull, Red Bull Sugarfree, Red Bull Tropical 250ml – £4.00
  • Still water 600ml – £3.00

Hot drinks:

  • Espresso – £4
  • Long black – £4 (regular), £5 (large)
  • Hot chocolate – £4
  • Tea – £4 (regular), £5 (large)
  • Caffe macchiato – £4.50
  • Flat white – £5
  • Cappuccino – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)
  • Caffe latte – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)
  • Caffe mocha – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)

Food prices at Big Weekend

There is a wide range of food on offer at the three-day event, with child-friendly, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free selections available on-site.

Burgers range between £13 and £14, with cheesy chips also on offer from £7.

Food vendor at Big Weekend in Dundee.
Plenty of food is on offer, including a selection of dirty fries. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

The likes of pizza and curry are also available.

Dirty fries range from the cheapest at £10 to the dearest at £12, with jalapenos and crispy onions available as add-ons.

Salt & chilli chicken, and sweet chilli chicken, is £12.50 while hellfire hot wings come in at £10, with salt & chilli chips £8.

For those in search of a sweet treat, churros cost from £6 to £7.

[[title]]

[[text]]

