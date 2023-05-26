Food and drink prices at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest party of the year has finally landed in Dundee as Radio 1’s Big Weekend gets underway at Camperdown Park.

80,000 revellers are expected to descend on the festival between Friday and Sunday.

Stars set to take to the stage include Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, The 1975, the Jonas Brothers and Tom Grennan.

The festival kicked off on Friday ahead of a dance spectacular, featuring local acts Hannah Laing and AmyElle alongside Pete Tong and Jamie XX.

And there’s always that talking point – the food and drink prices. How much is a pint? What does a burger cost at a festival in 2023?

Here’s what you need to know.

Alcohol prices at Big Weekend

Fans are allowed to take food and one soft drink into the event as long as the drink is in an unopened, sealed, plastic or paper container no bigger than 500ml.

You cannot take alcohol or soft drinks in cans or glasses into the event – however there is plenty on offer inside.

A list of drinks available are:

Beer and cider:

Madri Excepcional – Half: £3.30 Pint: £6.50

Atlantic Pale Ale – Half: £3.40 Pint: £6.70

Aspall Cider – Half: £3.30 Pint: £6.50

Staropramen 330ml – £4.50

Wine:

The Headliner (Red, White, Rose) 187ml – £7.60; 750ml – £28.20

Moth Cocktails:

Margarita 125ml – £9.00

Espresso Martini 125ml – £9.00

Mojito 200ml – £9.00

Aperitivo Spritz 200ml – £9.00

Spirits and Mix:

Edinburgh Gin, Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger, Vodka, Whisky and Spiced Rum

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Cranberry, Orange, Tonic and Soda – 25ml: £6.10 (regular spirit and mixer)

50ml: £8.10 (large spirit and mixer)

50ml: £8.10 (large spirit and mixer) Jägermeister 25ml – £5.00

Sambuca 25ml – £5.00

Seltzer:

Bodega Bay Hard Seltzer (Apple, Cherry, Elderflower) 330ml – £6.50

Softs:

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta 500ml – £4.00

Orange Juice and Cranberry Juice 250ml – £2.50

Red Bull, Red Bull Sugarfree, Red Bull Tropical 250ml – £4.00

Still water 600ml – £3.00

Hot drinks:

Espresso – £4

Long black – £4 (regular), £5 (large)

Hot chocolate – £4

Tea – £4 (regular), £5 (large)

Caffe macchiato – £4.50

Flat white – £5

Cappuccino – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)

Caffe latte – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)

Caffe mocha – £4 (regular), £5.50 (large)

Food prices at Big Weekend

There is a wide range of food on offer at the three-day event, with child-friendly, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free selections available on-site.

Burgers range between £13 and £14, with cheesy chips also on offer from £7.

The likes of pizza and curry are also available.

Dirty fries range from the cheapest at £10 to the dearest at £12, with jalapenos and crispy onions available as add-ons.

Salt & chilli chicken, and sweet chilli chicken, is £12.50 while hellfire hot wings come in at £10, with salt & chilli chips £8.

For those in search of a sweet treat, churros cost from £6 to £7.