‘Mr Forfar’ David McGregor on his emotional decision to step down after 40 years on Station Park board

McGregor has been on the Forfar board since 1983 and done everything from editing the club's first programme to overseeing two title wins.

By Ewan Smith
David McGregor is stepping down from the Forfar Athletic board. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
David McGregor went to his first Forfar Athletic game in 1959 as he watched them lose 3-1 to Rangers in Scottish Cup at Station Park.

Just eight at the time, McGregor couldn’t have imagined the journey he’d go on with his beloved local club.

In the 64 years that have passed since that Scottish Cup clash, McGregor and Forfar have become intrinsically linked.

That’s why to many in Angus and beyond, McGregor is ‘Mr Forfar.’

It’s a label that befits a man who is about to step down from the Loons board after 40 years of unbroken service.

Supporters convenor, programme editor, secretary and chairman – McGregor has done them all.

He proudly served as secretary for 37 years and as had a dual role as chairman for 10 between 1997 and 2007.

McGregor has worked with distinction and is a familiar Forfar face that has greeted Station Park visitors since the early 1980s.

He has overseen the club’s only two league title wins in their 138-year history and was involved in Forfar’s record signings and sales.

Current Montrose boss Stewart Petrie was famously signed for ‘a couple of footballs’ from East Craigie and later sold to Dunfermline for £65,000.

McGregor edited the first programme for a Scottish Cup clash with Rangers in 1970.

And while he has taken the difficult decision to step down from the board after four decades of service, McGregor won’t be a stranger to Station Park.

David McGregor: Local Loon loves Forfar

David McGregor has vowed he won’t be a stranger to Forfar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“It’s not been an easy decision to step down,” said McGregor.

“I’m still not quite sure why I’m doing it but my mind’s made up.

“I know there will be some nights where I wake up thinking: ‘What the hell have I done?’

“And when I come out of the directors’ WhatsApp group I’ll wonder what’s hit me.

“One or two people locally think I’m disappearing to a place in the sun for a couple of years.

“I turn 73 later this year and the time is right.

“But I’m not going far. I’ll still be in Forfar supporting the club. If we are down at Stranraer on August 5th, I’ll be there!”

David McGregor will miss being at Station Park every day. Image: SNS

McGregor grew up a quarter of a mile from Station Park and once lived in a house that overlooked the ground.

And his unbroken service stretches beyond his local town.

A keen networker, McGregor has helped foster relations between the four Angus clubs – Arbroath, Brechin City, Forfar and Montrose – since joining the board in 1983.

He added: “When my long-departed father took me to my first game in 1959 I could never have imagined the part Forfar would play in my life.

“I was heavily involved in the cricket club too for a spell too. It’s just as well I wasn’t married as no-one would put up with me!

“Forfar has been a 24/7 thing for me and without it the weeks will drag.

“I’ll still have a key to the back door to help stock up the bar and listen to the moans from our groundsman Martin Gray.

Camaraderie

David McGregor is, literally, in with the bricks at Forfar. Image: Ewan Smith

“I won’t be ‘in the know’ like I am now.

“I’ll find out things the same way as supporters do, via social media or The Courier.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie with other clubs.

“Relations are good with all four Angus clubs and I’d like to think I’ve played a big part in fostering that over the years.

“When Montrose were in the first-ever pyramid play-off against Brora the directors box was full of people from the other three clubs.

“None of us wanted them to go down and we all want to see Brechin coming back as soon as possible.

Finance

“Financially, every year is tough for clubs.

“We have a loyal, core support that we’ll always be grateful for but I don’t think they realise how hard it can be.

“We keep turning out a balance sheet that breaks even or hits a small loss. A lot of work goes in to get it to that stage.

“All credit to Montrose for their community links and to the incredible climb to the top by Arbroath.

“But you can’t survive in any league – let alone challenge – without having a fair bit of finance behind you.

“Our average crowd this year was bang on 500. You can’t finance a football club on that alone.

“It’s a constant battle as you are going back with the begging bowl to the same people within a relatively small community.

“But we’ve done it and I’m proud that over 1,000 people will book matchday hospitality or sponsorship within a few weeks of the fixtures coming out.

“I’ve worked hard to build up a loyal clientele. They are backing Forfar and I always will too.”

Editor's Picks

