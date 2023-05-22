Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dead minke whale calf found washed up on rocks near Cellardyke

The dead whale was discovered by walkers who alerted the local authorities.

By Neil Henderson
The dead whale was discovered on rocks near to Cellardyke. Image: Claire Grainger.
The dead whale was discovered on rocks near to Cellardyke. Image: Claire Grainger.

A dead minke whale calf has been found washed up on rocks on the Fife coast near to Cellardyke.

The young mammal, said to be around eight foot long, was spotted by walkers on the coastal path approximately a mile north of the town.

It’s thought the whale was deposited on rocks between Friday and Saturday however the cause of its death is not known.

he whale was discovered by a walker
The whale was discovered by a walker. Image: Claire Grainger

Claire Grainger from Dundee was holidaying in the area and discovered the beached whale while out walking.

Beached whale found by a walker

“I only spotted it on our return to Cellardyke after walking along the coast,” Claire told The Courier.

“It was around eight foot long and clearly only very young as it didn’t have any teeth.

“I’m almost certain it hadn’t been there long and probably only washed up by the previous tide as there was no smell of decay.

“It’s a shame to find such a lovely creature like this.

The eight foot long whale
The eight foot long whale was washed up on rocks near Cellardyke. Image: Claire Grainger

“I took some photographs and immediately alerted Coastwatch West Fife as I had seen their vehicle in the area earlier.”

Craig Sommerville, from the charity whose volunteers support the HN Coastguard as lifeguards based at Fife beaches, said they were alerted to the whale discovery on Saturday.

Coastwatch Fife volunteers alerted

“We received details into our Aberdour base of the dead whale so immediately passed it over to our colleagues at St Monans.

It’s not known what killed the young mammal. Image: Claire Grainger

“Our officers monitored the situation at Cellardyke as well as informing Fife Council of the find.

“Often, if a dead mammal such as this is not causing a hazard the decision is often to allow for it to be picked up by the next tide and washed away.”

Discovery of the dead whale comes just a week after the carcass of a large seal was washed up on Kirkcaldy beach.

Earlier this month a baby seal pup was released back to the wild after being found seriously injured on rocks at Dalgety Bay.

