Dead minke whale calf found washed up on rocks near Cellardyke

A dead minke whale calf has been found washed up on rocks on the Fife coast near to Cellardyke.

The young mammal, said to be around eight foot long, was spotted by walkers on the coastal path approximately a mile north of the town.

It’s thought the whale was deposited on rocks between Friday and Saturday however the cause of its death is not known.

Claire Grainger from Dundee was holidaying in the area and discovered the beached whale while out walking.

Beached whale found by a walker

“I only spotted it on our return to Cellardyke after walking along the coast,” Claire told The Courier.

“It was around eight foot long and clearly only very young as it didn’t have any teeth.

“I’m almost certain it hadn’t been there long and probably only washed up by the previous tide as there was no smell of decay.

“It’s a shame to find such a lovely creature like this.

“I took some photographs and immediately alerted Coastwatch West Fife as I had seen their vehicle in the area earlier.”

Craig Sommerville, from the charity whose volunteers support the HN Coastguard as lifeguards based at Fife beaches, said they were alerted to the whale discovery on Saturday.

Coastwatch Fife volunteers alerted

“We received details into our Aberdour base of the dead whale so immediately passed it over to our colleagues at St Monans.

“Our officers monitored the situation at Cellardyke as well as informing Fife Council of the find.

“Often, if a dead mammal such as this is not causing a hazard the decision is often to allow for it to be picked up by the next tide and washed away.”

Discovery of the dead whale comes just a week after the carcass of a large seal was washed up on Kirkcaldy beach.

Earlier this month a baby seal pup was released back to the wild after being found seriously injured on rocks at Dalgety Bay.