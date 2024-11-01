Solicitors who advised Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries appointed to Dundee Olympia probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Solicitors who advised Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries appointed to Dundee Olympia probe

One of Scotland's largest legal firms will lead the investigation into what has gone wrong at the beleaguered leisure facility.

By Laura Devlin
The outside of the Dundee Olympia
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

One of Scotland’s largest law firms, whose solicitors advised in high-profile inquiries including Grenfell and Manchester Arena will lead the Dundee Olympia inquiry.

Edinburgh-based Burness Paull will carry out an independent investigation into what  went wrong at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

The inquiry was approved by councillors in April after increasing public frustration over repeated closures at the centre due to safety and maintenance issues.

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson.

On their website, Burness Paull say their lawyers have experience in “several high-profile public inquiries” including advising participants on the Edinburgh Tram, Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries.

They have also advised on significant fatal accident inquires, including the Clutha and Sumburgh FAIs.

The Olympia has been besieged by maintenance problems. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The firm has had experience representing public bodies and central government. It also has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

When contacted by The Courier, a spokesperson for Burness Paull confirmed they had been appointed to lead the Olympia inquiry but declined to comment further.

Millions worth of repairs carried out at Olympia

Dundee’s £33m Olympia centre was opened in 2013 by then sports minister Shona Robison.

However, it has been besieged by maintenance problems in its lifetime and was forced into a two-year closure in October 2021 after a raft of safety issues were discovered.

Dundee City Council spent £6m on repairing the problems and the facility reopened to the public last December.

The Olympia features three flumes.
Items falling from the flumes were among the reasons for the latest pool closure. Image: Dundee Leisure & Culture

But just two months later, the leisure and toddler pools at the Olympia were forced to close once more after problems were discovered with the flumes.

It later emerged there had been three incidents involving items falling from height in the period between the December reopening and the pools closing in February.

This included a traffic light and metal rod falling from the flumes and a cable tray falling near the river rapids area.

The pools were subsequently shut for three months and reopened in May.

