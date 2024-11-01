How Chris Kane’s start to the season ranks in career as Dunfermline striker talks up goals confidence

Chris Kane’s double in Dunfermline’s impressive victory over Livingston means he is currently enjoying his best start to a season in a decade.

The former St Johnstone marksman took his tally to four goals in his last four games with the brace in the 3-0 win.

With four in a total of 12 matches since enduring an injury-affected return to action, the 30-year-old has outstripped every campaign since the infancy of his career.

You have to go back to 2014/15 to find another opening to a season where he matched that tally.

On that occasion, after three goalless outings for St Johnstone, Kane was farmed out to Dumbarton, where he netted four times in his first five matches.

The previous season was the striker’s most impressive in front of goal.

After making his Saints debut against Kilmarnock in November 2013, he subsequently joined Dumbarton on loan and went on to bang in six goals in his first five games and finished with ten in 20 for the Sons.

Throughout his career, Kane has scored in bursts and he is hopeful of maintaining his current form in front of the target – whilst stressing the other qualities he adds to a team.

“The two goals will give me the world of confidence,” he said. “I want to score goals, it’s what I want to do.

‘Hopefully get me flying’

“Getting that brace against Livingston will hopefully get me flying.

“I’m scoring goals here. I maybe never scored as many as I could have done at St Johnstone.

“But my all-round game is not just about goal scoring. It’s about getting other boys up the pitch, drawing fouls and getting the team into play.

“I’ll just keep doing that and I know myself I will also score goals.”

The victory over the previously-undefeated Livingston, was just a second in the league for Dunfermline in a difficult start to the season.

The message from all after the full-time whistle was that they must now back that up with another strong showing at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

“Against Livingston, we showed just how good we can be,” added Kane. “We got our goals and it was a massive result for us. Hopefully we can push on from it.

“We want results as well [as performances]. We don’t want to be playing well and losing every week.

“That [against Livi] was probably one of our best performances. We took the goals well and defended brilliantly at the other end of the pitch.

“It’s a great result but it’s just a start. We need to kick on.”