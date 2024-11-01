How Chris Kane’s start to the season ranks in career as Dunfermline striker talks up goals confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Chris Kane’s start to the season ranks in career as Dunfermline striker talks up goals confidence

A double from the ex-St Johnstone favourite helped the Pars to a 3-0 win over Livingston.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane claps the Pars fans.
Dunfermline striker Chris Kane. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Chris Kane’s double in Dunfermline’s impressive victory over Livingston means he is currently enjoying his best start to a season in a decade.

The former St Johnstone marksman took his tally to four goals in his last four games with the brace in the 3-0 win.

With four in a total of 12 matches since enduring an injury-affected return to action, the 30-year-old has outstripped every campaign since the infancy of his career.

You have to go back to 2014/15 to find another opening to a season where he matched that tally.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms in the air as he celebrates Dunfermline's third goal in the 3-0 win over Livingston.
Chris Kane celebrates Dunfermline’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Livingston. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

On that occasion, after three goalless outings for St Johnstone, Kane was farmed out to Dumbarton, where he netted four times in his first five matches.

The previous season was the striker’s most impressive in front of goal.

After making his Saints debut against Kilmarnock in November 2013, he subsequently joined Dumbarton on loan and went on to bang in six goals in his first five games and finished with ten in 20 for the Sons.

Throughout his career, Kane has scored in bursts and he is hopeful of maintaining his current form in front of the target – whilst stressing the other qualities he adds to a team.

“The two goals will give me the world of confidence,” he said. “I want to score goals, it’s what I want to do.

‘Hopefully get me flying’

“Getting that brace against Livingston will hopefully get me flying.

“I’m scoring goals here. I maybe never scored as many as I could have done at St Johnstone.

“But my all-round game is not just about goal scoring. It’s about getting other boys up the pitch, drawing fouls and getting the team into play.

“I’ll just keep doing that and I know myself I will also score goals.”

The victory over the previously-undefeated Livingston, was just a second in the league for Dunfermline in a difficult start to the season.

Chris Kane celebrates his first goal in the win against Livingston.
Chris Kane’s opening goal against Livingston sent Dunfermline on their way to their biggest league win in almost a year. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The message from all after the full-time whistle was that they must now back that up with another strong showing at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

“Against Livingston, we showed just how good we can be,” added Kane. “We got our goals and it was a massive result for us. Hopefully we can push on from it.

“We want results as well [as performances]. We don’t want to be playing well and losing every week.

“That [against Livi] was probably one of our best performances. We took the goals well and defended brilliantly at the other end of the pitch.

“It’s a great result but it’s just a start. We need to kick on.”

Conversation