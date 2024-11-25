Is Olympia Dundee open? We track the pool closures in charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Is Olympia Dundee open? We track the pool closures in charts

Our international award-winning data team wades through the numbers surrounding closures at the leisure centre.

We track the closures of Dundee's trouble-hit pool. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
We track the closures of Dundee's trouble-hit pool. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
By Lesley-Anne Kelly

The Olympia Dundee has had more than its fair share of issues.

An estimated £700,000 is set to be spent on maintenance of the leisure centre in the next three years and an inquiry is on the way.

So we took a look at just how often the centre has been fully operational in the last few years.

The Olympia is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee, an arms-length body of Dundee City Council.

Since 2021, repairs at the centre have cost an eye-watering £6million.

A busy scene at Olympia Dundee's swimming pools
The Olympia Leisure Centre in Dundee has been hit with a series of closures.

The Courier has been keeping a close eye on all of the issues with the centre for years and we’ll be tracking the data on closures going forward.

Let’s get the basics out of the way first: is Olympia Dundee open?

Partially operational covers issues with specific areas of the Olympia; for example, a single pool being closed.

We’ve compiled a full timeline of issues.

The leisure pools and flumes will be closed from Nov 25 for three weeks for maintenance.

How many Olympia Dundee closures have there been?

We’ve gathered data based on past reporting of issues by The Courier.

The chart below shows the proportion of fully operational days at the centre since the beginning of 2022.

Which areas of the leisure centre have had issues?

The gantt chart below shows a full timetable of closures and pool issues since the 796-day closure of the whole leisure centre from October 2021 until December 2023.

The cause of the May 2024 closure of the training pool was identified as a mechanical issue with an outlet valve. The fault led to the pool being drained of water for three days.

The three-month closure of the leisure and toddler pools was due to a metal rod becoming detached from the flume structure

The chart below shows the unfortunate race to hold the title of longest and shortest closures in that time frame.

See more Olympia Dundee coverage:

More from News

The approved work at Dunblane Hydro must now get underway within the next three years. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images
Re-roofing at Dunblane Hydro hotel given the go-ahead
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Crypto-scam arrest and more time to pay
Jason Manford. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Jason Manford adds Dundee and Dunfermline dates to UK tour
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
£1 council offices in Perth could become 74-room luxury hotel with 'managed attractions'
Andrew McPherson
Prison for wrong-way A9 driver who killed 'bucket list' motorcyclist
Lexi Work, Finlay Kidd, Teddy Work and Ramsay Kidd ready to board The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Overtaking driver admits causing deaths of 'fun, kind and caring' Fife couple
477 people were surveyed about Bridge of Allan to inform the new action plan. Image: Viviana25178/Shutterstock
10 key points in Bridge of Allan's new Community Action Plan
David McCann
Former Crieff Community Trust boss jailed for embezzling theatre group funds
St Andrews stock image
St Andrews nursery manager warned over 'funny run' jibe about colleague

Conversation