Is Olympia Dundee open? We track the pool closures in charts

The Olympia Dundee has had more than its fair share of issues.

An estimated £700,000 is set to be spent on maintenance of the leisure centre in the next three years and an inquiry is on the way.

So we took a look at just how often the centre has been fully operational in the last few years.

The Olympia is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee, an arms-length body of Dundee City Council.

Since 2021, repairs at the centre have cost an eye-watering £6million.

The Courier has been keeping a close eye on all of the issues with the centre for years and we’ll be tracking the data on closures going forward.

Let’s get the basics out of the way first: is Olympia Dundee open?

Partially operational covers issues with specific areas of the Olympia; for example, a single pool being closed.

We’ve compiled a full timeline of issues.

The leisure pools and flumes will be closed from Nov 25 for three weeks for maintenance.

How many Olympia Dundee closures have there been?

We’ve gathered data based on past reporting of issues by The Courier.

The chart below shows the proportion of fully operational days at the centre since the beginning of 2022.

Which areas of the leisure centre have had issues?

The gantt chart below shows a full timetable of closures and pool issues since the 796-day closure of the whole leisure centre from October 2021 until December 2023.

The cause of the May 2024 closure of the training pool was identified as a mechanical issue with an outlet valve. The fault led to the pool being drained of water for three days.

The three-month closure of the leisure and toddler pools was due to a metal rod becoming detached from the flume structure

The chart below shows the unfortunate race to hold the title of longest and shortest closures in that time frame.

