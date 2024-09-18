James McPake makes Matty Todd exit claim after expressing delight over Dunfermline star’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake makes Matty Todd exit claim after expressing delight over Dunfermline star’s return

The midfielder has been cleared to play again after breaking his collarbone almost three months ago.

Dunfermline boss James McPake and midfielder Matty Todd.
Dunfermline boss James McPake (right) and midfielder Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

James McPake reckons injuries could have helped keep Matty Todd at Dunfermline.

Todd is very highly rated by the Pars boss, who is thrilled the 23-year-old has been given the green light to make his comeback.

The midfielder has been sidelined since breaking his collarbone during pre-season but could now return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

The fans’ favourite opted for surgery that lengthened his latest setback this summer – his fourth operation in a little over a year.

Appendix, nose and ankle issues all saw him go under the knife in 2023 and restricted him to just 18 league appearances last season.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd has been cleared to make his comeback. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And McPake believes that, without the lay-offs, the Fifers might have struggled to hold off interest in Todd from other clubs.

“In a way, the last year has helped us,” McPake told Courier Sport. “In the sense that it’s not gone down the Josh Edwards route.

“I think if Matty had a full season in the Championship last season there would have been a lot of teams looking at him as well as Josh [who was sold to Charlton Athletic in June].

“He’s under contract, but if bids came in then we’d be struggling to keep him.

“So, that’s one upside to the injuries he’s had, if there can be a positive.

McPake: Todd is ‘kind of a throw-back’

“But we would much rather have had him performing to the level he can week-in, week-out.

“Then, whatever he achieves will be up to him.”

Todd was given clearance to return to contact training during a meeting with his surgeon on Monday evening.

And McPake is relishing the prospect of having a player available again who he reckons is unlike any other at Dunfermline – or across the league.

“It’s great news,” he added. “I don’t think any squad in the league has a player like Matty.

Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline's second goal against Partick Thistle as he slides on his knees with his arms outstretched.
Dunfermline will be hopeful of restoring Matty Todd to his best form in the coming weeks. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“That’s not being disrespectful to any other squads, but I just mean the way that Matty plays.

“He’s kind of a throw-back to what midfielders used to be like. He makes runs from deep and ends up in the box late.

“He can score goals from outside the box, he can score from cutbacks, he’s just a real goal threat.

“To have that in a midfielder would help any team in this division.

“We’ve certainly not got anybody anywhere close to the way that Matty plays and what he offers a team.”

