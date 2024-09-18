James McPake makes Matty Todd exit claim after expressing delight over Dunfermline star’s return

James McPake reckons injuries could have helped keep Matty Todd at Dunfermline.

Todd is very highly rated by the Pars boss, who is thrilled the 23-year-old has been given the green light to make his comeback.

The midfielder has been sidelined since breaking his collarbone during pre-season but could now return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

The fans’ favourite opted for surgery that lengthened his latest setback this summer – his fourth operation in a little over a year.

Appendix, nose and ankle issues all saw him go under the knife in 2023 and restricted him to just 18 league appearances last season.

And McPake believes that, without the lay-offs, the Fifers might have struggled to hold off interest in Todd from other clubs.

“In a way, the last year has helped us,” McPake told Courier Sport. “In the sense that it’s not gone down the Josh Edwards route.

“I think if Matty had a full season in the Championship last season there would have been a lot of teams looking at him as well as Josh [who was sold to Charlton Athletic in June].

“He’s under contract, but if bids came in then we’d be struggling to keep him.

“So, that’s one upside to the injuries he’s had, if there can be a positive.

McPake: Todd is ‘kind of a throw-back’

“But we would much rather have had him performing to the level he can week-in, week-out.

“Then, whatever he achieves will be up to him.”

Todd was given clearance to return to contact training during a meeting with his surgeon on Monday evening.

And McPake is relishing the prospect of having a player available again who he reckons is unlike any other at Dunfermline – or across the league.

“It’s great news,” he added. “I don’t think any squad in the league has a player like Matty.

“That’s not being disrespectful to any other squads, but I just mean the way that Matty plays.

“He’s kind of a throw-back to what midfielders used to be like. He makes runs from deep and ends up in the box late.

“He can score goals from outside the box, he can score from cutbacks, he’s just a real goal threat.

“To have that in a midfielder would help any team in this division.

“We’ve certainly not got anybody anywhere close to the way that Matty plays and what he offers a team.”