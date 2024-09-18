No Ibrox fear for Dundee as excitement builds for quarter-final clash at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Ibrox fear for Dundee as excitement builds for quarter-final clash at Rangers

Dens boss Tony Docherty 'hated' this time last year after being knocked out early.

By George Cran
Dundee travelled to Ibrox for their last League Cup quarter-final in 2022. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee travelled to Ibrox for their last League Cup quarter-final in 2022. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will have no fear at Rangers on Saturday as he backs his players to “rise to the occasion” in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

A place at Hampden in the final four is at stake. However, the Dark Blues will need to grab a first win at Ibrox in over two decades.

Claudio Caniggia scored that day in 2001 while it has been seven years since any victory over the Gers.

That includes a League Cup quarter-final clash at the same venue two years ago that saw Gary Bowyer’s Dee narrowly beaten 1-0.

This will be the first Rangers home match of the season to be played at Ibrox after summer stadium work over-ran and Hampden was required to host the Gers.

And Docherty is relishing that challenge.

Antonio Portales celebrates
Dundee took a 2-0 lead on their last visit to Ibrox. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“It should be brilliant,” the Dundee boss said.

“We have sold a lot of our tickets and I think we will also sell out.

“There is a real buzz about us going down there as well.

“It will be a great occasion and we will train with that adrenaline, we are looking forward to it.

“My players have shown they can more than handle these types of occasions.

“I have always said the bigger the occasion the bigger the performance.

“Hopefully, that will be the case and the players will rise to the occasion.

“We are preparing for it as best we can, with that real excitement.

“This time last season we didn’t have this and so this is progress in terms of where the club is and the players are.

“We are looking forward to trying to progress.”

‘I hated this time last year’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty disappointed on the touchline. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Docherty admits he “hated” being knocked out of this competition at the group stage last season.

And watching on as other sides battled out the knockout rounds.

This time the Dark Blues made sure of their progression by scoring an impressive 24 goals in just five matches, scoring six twice and seven once.

“This time last season we weren’t involved and I hated this time last year,” Docherty added.

“Now, when you look at our stats leading to this game, in terms of the goals we have scored and the number of games we have won, we are going into this tie really looking forward to it.

“We have earned the right to be there.

“There is that real buzz and excitement of going into a big fixture.”

