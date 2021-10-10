Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Caniggia and Dundee: Steven Milne recalls Argentine great’s arrival 21 years on

By George Cran
October 10 2021, 5.00pm
Claudio Caniggia arrived at Dundee in October 2000.

Steve Milne reckons he could write a book about his extraordinary beginning to his football career at Ivano Bonetti’s Dundee.

The Dundonian had made a couple of appearances for the Dark Blues under John McCormack as a 17-year-old in 1997.

However, it wasn’t until the Italian revolution that he saw regular first-team action.

And he had a front row seat to the opening overture of a club legend as Claudio Caniggia made an instant mark on the club.

This week marks the 21st anniversary of the Argentine great’s Dark Blues debut.

On October 14, 2000, Milne had earned his first start for the club under Bonetti and saw his player-manager open the scoring at Pittodrie.

The young striker’s day was cut short at half-time, however, as he was replaced by Caniggia for the second half.

Having only been in the country a matter of days, Caniggia wasted no time in announcing himself to Scottish football with a wonderful second goal late on to defeat Aberdeen.

‘He didn’t have to do that’

He may have taken his place in the team that day but Milne says the experience of working with such a global superstar was invaluable.

There was a real connection between the two and Milne recalls celebrations in the dressing-room after a win at Ibrox vividly.

“I got on really well with Claudio,” Milne said.

“We would spend a lot of time together and chat a lot.

Caniggia takes on Hearts.

“He spent a lot of time helping us young strikers, constantly giving time and effort to help us out.

“This guy had scored in a World Cup semi-final a few years before, he didn’t have to do that.

“But, the type of guy he is, he had loads of time for us.

“I played up front with him a few times, too. I remember winning at Ibrox where he scored the opening goal and then I got the second.

Ian Ferguson tackles Milne as Caniggia watches on.

“After the game he walked into the dressing-room and just gave me a great big hug.

“As a young kid it was amazing to play with him. It was surreal at times, too.”

‘Nemsadze and Caniggia – you can’t really believe that happened!’

Milne would go on to play in a Scottish Cup Final for the Dark Blues, finished in the top six and helped the club win promotion.

He would also later win two Challenge Cups and fire St Johnstone to the First Division title, helping them win promotion to the top flight in 2009 where they have stayed ever since.

“I had some great times at Dundee,” he added.

“We got promoted a couple of times, I played with all those great players, we got the top six, a cup final – so many good memories.

Nemsadze and Caniggia embrace at Tannadice.

“I had come back from loan at Forfar and was just in the first team as the Bonettis took over.

“It was a very interesting time – you could write a book about all that happened.

“Looking back now it was probably the best time of my career. I mean, just thinking about all the great players I played with.

“Guys like Georgi Nemsadze and Claudio Caniggia – you can’t really believe that happened now thinking back!”

 

