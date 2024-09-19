Stirling’s parking fine hotspots revealed

Almost 9,000 parking fines have been handed out to motorists in Stirling in the last four years – and these are the streets where you’re most likely to pick up a ticket.

Stirling Council issued 8,983 penalty charge notices (PCNs) between January 2020 and April 2024.

Fines are issued by Stirling Council to any vehicle believed to be in breach of parking or waiting restrictions.

Anyone given a parking fine will be asked to pay £80. This is reduced to £40 if the motorist pays up within 14 days of the date of issue.

During the time period in question, Murray Place was the street where the most drivers were caught out by traffic wardens. A grand total of 361 fines were doled out on the city centre thoroughfare.

Upper Craigs came a close second, with 332 PCNs issued there between 2020 and 2024.

Maxwell Place, Baker Street and Dumbarton Road East also saw high numbers of motorists slapped with fines, stacking up to 283, 275 and 271 PCNs respectively.

Over 750 cases of using disabled parking bays without a blue badge

So far this year, Murray Place and Barnton Street have proved the most troublesome spots for parking rule-breakers.

A total of 34 tickets were given out on Murray Place between January and April 2024, while Barnton Street parkers received 25 fines.

The majority of offenders were issued a PCN after failing to pay for parking, in areas where drivers are expected to pay and display.

Other common reasons for fines included parking without displaying a valid permit, and parking in a ‘no waiting’ spot.

Between January 2020 and April 2024, 769 Stirling motorists were caught parking in a disabled bay without a blue badge and were penalised accordingly.

How many fines were given out on my street?

During January 2020, a high of 294 PCNs were issued. But, as you might expect, the number of fines handed out dropped drastically whe the Covid pandemic began and Scotland locked down.

The number of penalties given out fluctuated after that point, peaking in August 2022, with 270 PCNs issued.

Curious about the number of parking fines dished out on your street or where you work? You can use our handy table below to search the available data across Stirling.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Read more

Stirling streets with most pavement parking fines after just two weeks revealed