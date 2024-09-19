Stirling’s parking fine hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling’s parking fine hotspots revealed

One city centre street in particular continues to catch drivers out.

By Alex Watson & Ema Sabljak
Fines are £80, reduced to £40 if paid within two weeks. Image: Wozzie/Shutterstock

Almost 9,000 parking fines have been handed out to motorists in Stirling in the last four years – and these are the streets where you’re most likely to pick up a ticket.

Stirling Council issued 8,983 penalty charge notices (PCNs) between January 2020 and April 2024.

Fines are issued by Stirling Council to any vehicle believed to be in breach of parking or waiting restrictions.

Anyone given a parking fine will be asked to pay £80. This is reduced to £40 if the motorist pays up within 14 days of the date of issue.

During the time period in question, Murray Place was the street where the most drivers were caught out by traffic wardens. A grand total of 361 fines were doled out on the city centre thoroughfare.

Many drivers have been caught parking on Upper Craigs without paying. Image: Google Street View

Upper Craigs came a close second, with 332 PCNs issued there between 2020 and 2024.

Maxwell Place, Baker Street and Dumbarton Road East also saw high numbers of motorists slapped with fines, stacking up to 283, 275 and 271 PCNs respectively.

Over 750 cases of using disabled parking bays without a blue badge

So far this year, Murray Place and Barnton Street have proved the most troublesome spots for parking rule-breakers.

A total of 34 tickets were given out on Murray Place between January and April 2024, while Barnton Street parkers received 25 fines.

The majority of offenders were issued a PCN after failing to pay for parking, in areas where drivers are expected to pay and display.

Other common reasons for fines included parking without displaying a valid permit, and parking in a ‘no waiting’ spot.

Between January 2020 and April 2024, 769 Stirling motorists were caught parking in a disabled bay without a blue badge and were penalised accordingly.

How many fines were given out on my street?

During January 2020, a high of 294 PCNs were issued. But, as you might expect, the number of fines handed out dropped drastically whe the Covid pandemic began and Scotland locked down.

The number of penalties given out fluctuated after that point, peaking in August 2022, with 270 PCNs issued.

Curious about the number of parking fines dished out on your street or where you work? You can use our handy table below to search the available data across Stirling.

